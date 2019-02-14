FOOD + DRINK
Fresh bowl
Most meals have become dominated by a protein or lean too heavily to the vegetable.
Cheers to 25 years
Brett VanderKamp is steadfast in his push to make New Holland Brewing Company one that lasts for the ages.
Some like it hot
Nashville Hot Chicken sandwiches have become one of the flavors of the past decade, despite being a staple in the Tennessee city for decades.
Fresh catch! GR welcomes new seafood restaurant
This summer, Grand Rapids welcomed a high-end seafood restaurant ready to serve an underserved niche in the downtown food scene.
Burger chain coming to Bridge Street
A “non la” is a conical leaf hat, an iconic image associated with Vietnam and probably the furthest image that comes to mind when one thinks of an American-style hamburger.
Tasty Tamales
With costs rising at restaurants across the country, it’s refreshing when a spot offers up affordable, yet delicious cuisine.
Sponsored
The BOB is back
The BOB, the iconic West Michigan dining and entertainment complex, will reopen to the public on Thursday, Sept. 8.
St. Louis craft brews break into Michigan
Schlafly Beer, an independent craft brewery based in St. Louis, widened its distribution footprint.
Secret soirée to return to Grand Rapids
An annual worldwide pop-up picnic is coming to Grand Rapids for its second year.
In the home of Olga
Sometimes all it takes is once to make something feel like home.
A summer of tacos
It's summertime, and when it comes to cooking at home, the grill is king.