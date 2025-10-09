You gotta try Fatty Lumpkin’s Sandwich Shack

Why is it that the some of the least pretentious places serve the most crave-worthy food? About five years ago—mid-pandemic—I stumbled across this humble little spot in Muskegon called Fatty Lumpkin’s Sandwich Shack. Ever since, I haven’t stopped thinking about it.

First off, the hours are brutal if you don’t live nearby: Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. There have been so many days I’ve been jonesing for a Fatty Lumpkin’s fix, but just not in Muskegon at the right time. Coming from Grand Rapids, it’s a rare treat. But if I lived closer, I’d probably become a Fatty Lumpkin myself.

I once ordered Fatty Lumpkin sandwiches for the whole crew of a true crime show. Even the LA folks with their “refined palates” were impressed. And why wouldn’t they be? The quality of the meat is top-notch. I recently had Ol Gilly’s Classic Reuben—easily the best I’ve had this side of Ann Arbor (yes, I see you, Zingerman’s). Tender corned beef, real Russian dressing (none of that Thousand Island cop-out unless you ask for it), soft toasted rye that doesn’t overwhelm, and the perfect amount of sauerkraut and Swiss. Every component hits just right.

They’ve got fun variations like Bert’s Beach Reuben and Dirty D’s Russian Reuben, plus sandwiches with names that’ll make you laugh while you drool—Clucky You, Kickin’ Chicken, Hammy Some Salami, and more. If your sandwich shop doesn’t have punny names, I automatically dock it points.

According to Brett Gilbert, one of the owners, the name Fatty Lumpkin comes from a sandwich invented by his then-wife and dubbed by a shop owner back in Fort Lauderdale. The name stuck, and now it lives on deliciously in Muskegon.

There’s a cozy annex for indoor dining, side yard seating, and a greenspace with a pergola that doubles as a picnic spot and overflow parking. If you’re worried about turning into a Fatty Lumpkin yourself, they’ve got salads and homemade soups—but really, go for the sandwich.

You gotta try it.

📍Fatty Lumpkin’s Sandwich Shack, 971 Washington Ave, Muskegon