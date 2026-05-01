PROMOTIONAL CONTENT

For Grand Rapids Magazine’s 2026 Real Estate All-Stars, we partnered with Professional Research Services (PRS) to conduct a comprehensive survey of Grand Rapids brokers and agents. This survey identified the top-performing real estate agents based on sales volume and recognized mortgage professionals who received the highest recommendations from their peers. The professionals featured in this list earned their place solely on merit — no one can buy their way in. While Grand Rapids is home to many skilled real estate and mortgage experts, these All-Stars stand out for their exceptional knowledge, expertise, and dedication. Whether you’re buying or selling, they have the insight to navigate the market and help you find the perfect home.

2026 Real Estate All-Stars

Roger Ackerman

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Tyler Addington

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Laura Alexander

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Edward Alexander

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon

Vanessa Alt

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St.

Rockford, MI 49341

616-299-7296

vanessaalt@remax.net; vanessaalt.com RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe St.Rockford, MI 49341616-299-7296

Anna Alvarez

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

Ingrid Anastasiu

Anastasiu Homes

Keller Williams Grand Rapids

1555 Arboretum Drive

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-304-9387

ingrid.a@kw.com; ingridanastasiu.com Anastasiu HomesKeller Williams Grand Rapids1555 Arboretum DriveGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-304-9387

Donna K. Anders

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Bryan Anderson

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Dustin Anderson

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Emily Anderson

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Doretha Ardoin

Greenridge Realty

Kentwood Courtney Arkins

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Gretchen Arkins

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Matt Armstrong

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville

Jon Austin

RE/MAX United

4150 E. Beltline NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-292-0118

jonaustin@remax.net

jonaustin.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United4150 E. Beltline NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-292-0118

Pamela Averill

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Sam Avila

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Ross Bacon

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Racine Bamwanya

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Jesse Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Michele Baragar

Baragar Realty

Grand Rapids Kevin Barnes

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Brian Bartholomew

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Cindy Barton

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Stephen Basinski

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Ginger Baxter

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids

Julie Bays

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices

Michigan Real Estate

1679 68th St. SE, Suite B

Caledonia, MI 49316

616-706-5627

juliebays@bhhsmi.com; juliebays.bhhsmichiganrealestate.com Berkshire Hathaway HomeServicesMichigan Real Estate1679 68th St. SE, Suite BCaledonia, MI 49316616-706-5627

Rob Bell

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Faune Benson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Dwight Berens

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Christa Beukema

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Briana Beyer

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Judy Billings

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Jeffrey Blahnik

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mark Blashkiw

Blueprint Properties LLC

Grand Rapids Jim Blehm

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Justin Blevins

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brandi Block

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids John Bodien

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Blake Boehm

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Aubree Boerman

Greenridge Realty

Holland John Boggiano

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Justine Born

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Kourtni Bosch

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Katie Bourgois

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Brian Boven

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Birgitta Boynton

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Mark Brace

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Scott Bradford

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Daniel Bradley

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Sue Brandsen

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Larry Branscombe

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Robyn Britton

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Michele Brown

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Chris Bruce

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids

Pete Bruinsma

Grand River Realty

330 Fuller Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-293-5731

pete2935731@gmail.com; grandriverrealty.com Grand River Realty330 Fuller Ave. NEGrand Rapids, MI 49503616-293-5731

Bob Budreau

Greenridge Realty

Ludington Tammy Jo Budzynski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Kaleb Burke

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Dan Burrill

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Juanita Buskard

Buskard Group Real Estate

Wyoming Todd Buskard

Buskard Group Real Estate

Wyoming Barry Capel

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Kristin Carlson

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Tricia Carlson

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall Jason Carpenter

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Priscilla Cazier

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Drew Champlin

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Micah Childress

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Cassandra Clark

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Patrick Clark

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Shannon Clark

Keller Williams RiverTown

Ionia Courtney Clement

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Doren Colley

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Amy Conley

Greenridge Realty

Kentwood Wendy Conner

Greenridge Realty

Plainwell Abigail Corcoran

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Tanya Craig

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids John Cremer

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Abby Cribbs

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Andrea Crossman

Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt

Holland Trent Currie

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Sally Daling

The Local Element

Grand Rapids Rick Dawdy

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Ann Deboe

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Melissa DeBoer

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville David DeBruyn

Greenridge Realty

Kentwood Julie DeDoes

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Mark Deering

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kelli DeHaan

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Sandie Dehamer

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Matthias DeJongh

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Jack Dekker

Greenridge Realty

Hamilton Andrew Denham

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Pam Derks

Five Star Real Estate

Fremont Angela Devereaux

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Guy DeVries

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Corin Dickerson

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Vito Dolci Jr.

Five Star Real Estate

Walker Ted Dozeman

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Tina Drum

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Chelsea Dubay

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Mark DuBridge

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Danna Dykema

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Joey Dykstra

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Lindsey Dykstra

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Mary Dykstra

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Jake Elko

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Darin Elliott

Greenridge Realty

Ionia Lance Engel

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Tori Ensing

Five Star Real Estate

Greenville Laura Ensley

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Lindsey Eppink

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Anne Espinoza

Greenridge Realty

Kentwood Christine Estep

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Brandon Faber

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Peter Faber

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Delaney Faught

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Laura Featherston

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Gerald Feenstra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Todd Fencil

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Alex Fernandez

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Erin Fester

GR Home Team

Ada Michelle Fields-Harmon

The Local Element

Grand Rapids Brooke Finlan

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Chuck Fisher

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Lynette Fitzpatrick

The Local Element

Grand Rapids Will Friend

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Darcy Fritsch

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Tammy Fulcher

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Chuck Gallagher

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Brandon Gardner

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

Brenda Gartzke

RE/MAX United

4150 E. Beltline NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-293-4582

brendagartzke@remax.net; brendagartzke.remax-united-mi.com RE/MAX United4150 E. Beltline NEGrand Rapids, MI 49525616-293-4582

Michelle Gaudreau

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Ashley Gauthier

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan Kyle Geenen

Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors

Holland Spencer “Pep” Geisen

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Will Gelderloos

Apex Realty Group

Byron Center Rick Genzink

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Amanda Gerhardt

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids

Jennifer Gesik

Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.

583 Ada Drive SE, Suite 102

Ada, MI 49301

616-292-8793

gesik@crowngr.com; crowngr.com Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.583 Ada Drive SE, Suite 102Ada, MI 49301616-292-8793

David Geurink

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Barb Glashouwer

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Jarad Glover

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Justin Glover

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Josh Goossen

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Michelle Gordon

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Cheryl Grant

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Elizabeth Grant

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Andrew Grashuis

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Ken Grashuis

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Kent Graves

RE/MAX United

Rockford Liberty Gray

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Sydny Gray

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Vaughn Greathouse

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Mandy Green

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Traci Gresham

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Diane Griffin

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Jason Griffin

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Tim Groenhof

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Lisa A. Groesser

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jeremiah Gruchow

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Lori Grysen

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Mike Haan

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Doug Hale

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Tammy Halterman

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Joe Hamilton

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Scott Harestad

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Sharon Harig

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dan Harland

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Brenda Harris

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Jessica Hart

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Gayle Harvey

ARG Realty – Gayle Harvey Homes

Dearborn Marilyn Hazard

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids

Kim Hensley

RE/MAX United

28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341

616-690-2252

kimhensley@remax.net

kimberlyhensley.com RE/MAX United28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341616-690-2252

Ryan Hesche

Greenridge Realty

Saranac Brian Hevelhurst

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Joshua Heyboer

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Tracy Hilty

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Austin Hilyer

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford John Holkeboer

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Scott Holwerda

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Phil Hooker

Greenridge Realty

Lowell Cathy Hoppough

Keller Williams RiverTown

Ionia Rod Horlings

RE/MAX United

Grand Rapids Mark Hoskins

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Rockford Kelly Hover

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Lucas Howard

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Nick Howell

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Tim Hrynewich

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Heather Huber

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Tom Hudson

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Ann Huizen

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Tim Hullinger

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Michael Hummel

Greenridge Realty

Fremont Joseph Huntington

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Christian Huyge

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Ben Iwema

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Lisa Jabara Newell

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Tyler Jackson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Mike Jacobs

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon LeAnn Johnson

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Sandra Johnson

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Heather Jones

Five Star Real Estate

Greenville Kristy Jones

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Nathan Jones

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Jeanne Jonker

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Alicia Joustra

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Chad Jurgens

Apex Realty Group

Byron Center Kellie Kalish

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Patrick Kane

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Karla Karamol

RE/MAX United

Rockford Katie Karczewski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Lauren Karsten

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Timothy Katerberg

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Maria Kauffman

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Scot Kellogg

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Laura Kelso

Kelso Homes

Lowell Wendy Kettler

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Kyle Kimble

Moxie Real Estate + Development

Grand Rapids Don King Jr.

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Keith King

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids David Kirchgessner

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Randy Klingel

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Liz Klinzing

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Eric Knoll

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Kevin Knoll

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Karen Koh

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Chris Konyndyk

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Dave Kooistra

Apex Realty Group

Byron Center Scott Koop

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Heather Kopecek

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Mitch Koster

Five Star Real Estate

Allendale Patty Koval

Greenridge Realty

Wayland Diana Kovalcik

Greenridge Realty

Ludington Heidi R. Kremer

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids M. Dean Kreps

Greenridge Realty

Holland Linda Kroll

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kevin Kroondyk

Greenridge Realty

Kentwood Michael Kuzawa

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids David Lafrance

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Stephanie Langeland

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Gary Langlois

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Joanna Lasser

Five Star Real Estate

North Muskegon Michaela Lee

Apex Realty Group

Byron Center Willam Leiter

616 Realty

Grand Rapids AJ Lewis

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jacob Lietaert

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Barbara Lintz

Greenridge Realty

Hastings Ryan Lipinski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Kelly Lloyd

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Brian Lorenz

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Giuseppe Lupis

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Taylor Macias

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Charles Mahar Jr.

Greenridge Realty

Greenville Rachel Major

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Julie Manion

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estat

Caledonia Beth Mans

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Jeff Marion

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Lance Markoski

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Amy Marlow

GreenSquare Properties

Grand Rapids Dave Martin

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Jake Martin

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Larry Martin

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Wyatt Martin

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Robin Maslowski

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Darryl Matthews

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Joshua May

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jane McCarthy

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Kevin McCarty

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Joshua McCracken

Greenridge Realty

Lowell Jane McGregor

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Molly McManus

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Chris Mendels

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Pam Merriman

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Cathy Meyering

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Amy Miller

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Gabriel Miller

Grand River Realty

Grand Rapids

Melissa Mitchell

GreenSquare Properties

2618 E. Paris Ave., Ste. A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-308-6304

melissa@greensquaregr.com; greensquaregr.com GreenSquare Properties2618 E. Paris Ave., Ste. AGrand Rapids, MI 49546616-308-6304

Michael Moelker

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Travis Moelker

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Doug Mol

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Tom Monette

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Alan Moore

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Justin Moorehead

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Kristine Moran

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

Stacey Morea

REMAX United

28 N. Monroe St.

Rockford, MI 49341

616-915-3315

staceymorea@remax.net; staceymorea.remax-united-mi.com

Cheri Morehouse

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Dana Myers

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Kim Nelson

Greenridge Realty

Whitehall Zachary Newhof

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville James Newhouse III

Ensley Real Estate

Cedar Springs Jeff Nichols

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Bob Novosad

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Lisa Novosad

Novosad Realty Partners

Grand Rapids Cathy Nyboer

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Phil Nykamp

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Elizabeth Oakley

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Nicole O’Keefe

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Leo Olson

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Skylar Olson

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Julie O’Neill

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Michael Oostendorp

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Beau Otis

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Kim Paavola

Greenridge Realty

Caledonia Eldon Palmer

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Michelle Parent

Greenridge Realty

South Haven Amanda Patterson

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Hope Pearse

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Todd Pearson

Greenridge Realty

Lowell Christopher Peel

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Linda S. Pell

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Scott Perschbacher

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Steven Pettit

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Mara Piastro Musser

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Caledonia Lisa Piskin

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Scott Pitsch

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Latisha Poelman

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Jason Pohlonski

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Randy Poll

Greenridge Realty

Fremont Jason Porte

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids John Postma

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tanya Powell-May

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Brenda Pratt

Crown Real Estate Partners Inc. – Pratt Properties

Grand Rapids Ryan Prichard

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Sue Prins

Five Star Real Estate

Jenison Terry Puffer

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Mary Jo Pung

Greenridge Realty

Montague

Kevin Putnam

Coastal Living Advisors

Five Star Real Estate Leaders

150 W. Center St., Unit D

Douglas, MI 49406

586-524-3462

kevin@coastallivingadvisors.com; coastallivingadvisors.com

Lisa Quist

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Daniel Rabourn

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Kelley Rahilly

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lisa Ramsdell

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Angela Reid

Five Star Real Estate

Holland Christina Rice

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford John Rice

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids

Tracie Rich

REMAX United

28 N. Monroe St.

Rockford, MI 49341

616-443-9041

tracierich@remax.net; tracierich.com

Richard Rico

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Scott Rider

Grand River Realty

Grand Rapids Janice Rietema

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Barbara Rinck

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Carla Rine

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Susan Ring

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Heather Ritchie

Greenridge Realty

Wayland Claire Ritter

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Maddie Robbins

Buskard Group Real Estate

Wyoming Theresa Robinson

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Steve Robrahn

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Lauren Rockel

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Julie Rockwell

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Grand Rapids Ernesto Rodriguez

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Jamie Rodriguez

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids

Amanda Rogers

Rogers Neighborhood Realty

317 E. Main

Lowell, MI 49331

616-644-0784

amanda@amandasellsmichigan.com; rogersneighborhoodrealty.com

Janet Romanowski

Greenridge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.

2213 Wealthy St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

616-318-0065

janet@romanhousekey.com; romanhousekey.com

Julie Rossio

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Trish Round

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Leslie Ruppel

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Brandon Ryan

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Lisa Sabo

Greenridge Realty

Grand Haven Derek Sanchez

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Mike Satterlee

Greenridge Realty

Greenville Pat Schaefer

Five Star Real Estate

Ada John Schat

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Shelley Schaub

Greenridge Realty

Muskegon Katy Scheffler

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Tony Scholten

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jason Schuringa

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jody Schwalm

RE/MAX United

Grand Rapids Don Scott

Five Star Real Estate

Conklin Jimmy Scott

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Rustin Scott

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jared Sebright

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Brook Sharp

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Ashley Shaw

Greenridge Realty

Holland Brit Shearer

Greenridge Realty

Holland Susan Shively

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Jim Shull

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Eric Sikkenga

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Greg Simmons

Berkshire Hathaway

Home Services Michigan Real Estate

Rockford Adam Sims

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jennifer Skarda

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Lindsay Slagboom

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Brenda Smith

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Cherie Smith

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Molly Smith

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Carol Sneller

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan Katie Southwell

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Kim Southwick

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Steve Spriensma

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Marcy Stansell

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville DJ Stark Blocksma

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Adam Starr

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Erica Stehouwer

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Samuel Sterk

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Debby Stevenson

Greenridge Realty

Montague Lisa Stewart

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Amanda Stickney

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Karen Storms

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Melissa Story

Keller Williams Harbortown

Holland Andy Straub

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Candice Strehl

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Dale Stuckey

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Stephen Stuckey

Greenridge Realty

Grandville Patti Styburski

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Haven Christopher Summers

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Chad Sytsma

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Tiffany Szakal

The Local Element

Grand Rapids LuAnn Takens

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Nora Tan

Greenridge Realty

Holland Kristina Tanner

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Dan Tardani

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Megan Tefft

Five Star Real Estate

Ada Rick Tejchma

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Paul Ten Eyck

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Emmett TerBee

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Rodney Thiss

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Lisa M. Thomas

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Lance Tiffany

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Christopher Timmer

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Yordanos Torrez

Polaris Real Estate

Grand Rapids Rachel Turner

The Local Element

Grand Rapids Tim Updyke

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon David Van Dam

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Eric Van Dyke

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Brad van Melle

Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate

Allegan Leigh Vander Molen

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Brandon VanderHoff

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Christopher Vanderhoff

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Bailee VanderMolen

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Heather VanderVeen

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mark VanderWal

eXp Realty – Blu House Properties

Grand Rapids Dave VanderWoude

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Kayleigh VanKeulen

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Brad VanOostenbrugge

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Tyler VanWingen

Greenridge Realty

Grand Rapids Nestor Vazquez

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Lisa Vela

Five Star Real Estate

Muskegon Rachael Veldkamp

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Steve Venlet

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Emily VerWys

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Amy Vissman

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Amanda Volkers

City2Shore Gateway Group

Allendale Steve Volkers

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Bretton Vredevoogd

Five Star Real Estate

Rockford Mark Vriesman

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Haven Keri Wade

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall Marilyn Wagner

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Jacob Walter

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Julie Walter

RE/MAX of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Amy Jo Weller

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville

Scott West

GreenSquare Properties

2618 E. Paris Ave., Ste. A

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-550-4016

swest@greensquaregr.com; greensquaregr.com

Lyndsay Westdale

Keller Williams Grand Rapids East

Grand Rapids Peter Westers

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Tanner Whitcomb

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Nancy Whitney

Greenridge Realty

Plainwell Michael Wiechertjes

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Mark Wierenga

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Haven Corrin Wiersema

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Lisa Wiersma

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Arija Wilcox

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Josh Wiser

Keller Williams Grand Rapids North

Grand Rapids Bradley Wisk

Keller Williams RiverTown

Grandville Caitlyn Wisniewski

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Jason Woodard

Greenridge Realty

Greenville Nicole Stroven Wright

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Timothy Wright

Five Star Real Estate

Grandville Rob Young

616 Realty

Grand Rapids Tom Zandee

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Laura Zervas

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Haven Laurie Zokoe

Five Star Real Estate

Grand Rapids Dylan Zuniga

Five Star Real Estate

Whitehall

2026 Real Estate All Stars – Mortgage Professionals