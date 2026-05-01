PROMOTIONAL CONTENT
For Grand Rapids Magazine’s 2026 Real Estate All-Stars, we partnered with Professional Research Services (PRS) to conduct a comprehensive survey of Grand Rapids brokers and agents. This survey identified the top-performing real estate agents based on sales volume and recognized mortgage professionals who received the highest recommendations from their peers. The professionals featured in this list earned their place solely on merit — no one can buy their way in. While Grand Rapids is home to many skilled real estate and mortgage experts, these All-Stars stand out for their exceptional knowledge, expertise, and dedication. Whether you’re buying or selling, they have the insight to navigate the market and help you find the perfect home.
2026 Real Estate All-Stars
Roger Ackerman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Tyler Addington
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laura Alexander
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Edward Alexander
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe St.
Rockford, MI 49341
616-299-7296
vanessaalt@remax.net; vanessaalt.com
Anna Alvarez
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Anastasiu Homes
Keller Williams Grand Rapids
1555 Arboretum Drive
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-304-9387
ingrid.a@kw.com; ingridanastasiu.com
Donna K. Anders
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bryan Anderson
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Dustin Anderson
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Emily Anderson
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Doretha Ardoin
Greenridge Realty
Kentwood
Courtney Arkins
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Gretchen Arkins
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Matt Armstrong
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
RE/MAX United
4150 E. Beltline NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-292-0118
jonaustin@remax.net
jonaustin.remax-united-mi.com
Pamela Averill
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Sam Avila
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Ross Bacon
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Racine Bamwanya
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Jesse Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Michele Baragar
Baragar Realty
Grand Rapids
Kevin Barnes
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Brian Bartholomew
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Cindy Barton
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Stephen Basinski
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Ginger Baxter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices
Michigan Real Estate
1679 68th St. SE, Suite B
Caledonia, MI 49316
616-706-5627
juliebays@bhhsmi.com; juliebays.bhhsmichiganrealestate.com
Rob Bell
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Faune Benson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Dwight Berens
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Christa Beukema
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Briana Beyer
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Judy Billings
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Jeffrey Blahnik
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mark Blashkiw
Blueprint Properties LLC
Grand Rapids
Jim Blehm
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Justin Blevins
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brandi Block
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
John Bodien
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Blake Boehm
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Aubree Boerman
Greenridge Realty
Holland
John Boggiano
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Justine Born
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Kourtni Bosch
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Katie Bourgois
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Brian Boven
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Birgitta Boynton
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Mark Brace
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Scott Bradford
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Daniel Bradley
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Sue Brandsen
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Larry Branscombe
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Robyn Britton
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Michele Brown
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Chris Bruce
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Grand River Realty
330 Fuller Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-293-5731
pete2935731@gmail.com; grandriverrealty.com
Bob Budreau
Greenridge Realty
Ludington
Tammy Jo Budzynski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Kaleb Burke
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Dan Burrill
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Juanita Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Wyoming
Todd Buskard
Buskard Group Real Estate
Wyoming
Barry Capel
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Kristin Carlson
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tricia Carlson
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
Jason Carpenter
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Priscilla Cazier
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Drew Champlin
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Micah Childress
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Cassandra Clark
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Patrick Clark
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Shannon Clark
Keller Williams RiverTown
Ionia
Courtney Clement
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Doren Colley
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amy Conley
Greenridge Realty
Kentwood
Wendy Conner
Greenridge Realty
Plainwell
Abigail Corcoran
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Tanya Craig
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
John Cremer
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Abby Cribbs
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Andrea Crossman
Coldwell Banker Woodland Schmidt
Holland
Trent Currie
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Sally Daling
The Local Element
Grand Rapids
Rick Dawdy
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ann Deboe
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Melissa DeBoer
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
David DeBruyn
Greenridge Realty
Kentwood
Julie DeDoes
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Mark Deering
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kelli DeHaan
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Sandie Dehamer
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Matthias DeJongh
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Jack Dekker
Greenridge Realty
Hamilton
Andrew Denham
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Pam Derks
Five Star Real Estate
Fremont
Angela Devereaux
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Guy DeVries
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Corin Dickerson
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Vito Dolci Jr.
Five Star Real Estate
Walker
Ted Dozeman
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Tina Drum
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Chelsea Dubay
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Mark DuBridge
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Danna Dykema
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Joey Dykstra
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lindsey Dykstra
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Mary Dykstra
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Jake Elko
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Darin Elliott
Greenridge Realty
Ionia
Lance Engel
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tori Ensing
Five Star Real Estate
Greenville
Laura Ensley
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Lindsey Eppink
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Anne Espinoza
Greenridge Realty
Kentwood
Christine Estep
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Brandon Faber
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Peter Faber
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Delaney Faught
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Laura Featherston
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Gerald Feenstra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Todd Fencil
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Alex Fernandez
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Erin Fester
GR Home Team
Ada
Michelle Fields-Harmon
The Local Element
Grand Rapids
Brooke Finlan
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Chuck Fisher
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Lynette Fitzpatrick
The Local Element
Grand Rapids
Will Friend
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Darcy Fritsch
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Tammy Fulcher
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Chuck Gallagher
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Brandon Gardner
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
RE/MAX United
4150 E. Beltline NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-293-4582
brendagartzke@remax.net; brendagartzke.remax-united-mi.com
Michelle Gaudreau
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Ashley Gauthier
Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Kyle Geenen
Coldwell Banker Schmidt Realtors
Holland
Spencer “Pep” Geisen
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Will Gelderloos
Apex Realty Group
Byron Center
Rick Genzink
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Amanda Gerhardt
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Crown Real Estate Partners, Inc.
583 Ada Drive SE, Suite 102
Ada, MI 49301
616-292-8793
gesik@crowngr.com; crowngr.com
David Geurink
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Barb Glashouwer
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Jarad Glover
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Justin Glover
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Josh Goossen
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Michelle Gordon
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Cheryl Grant
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Elizabeth Grant
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Andrew Grashuis
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Ken Grashuis
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Kent Graves
RE/MAX United
Rockford
Liberty Gray
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Sydny Gray
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Vaughn Greathouse
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Mandy Green
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Traci Gresham
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Diane Griffin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Jason Griffin
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Tim Groenhof
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Lisa A. Groesser
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jeremiah Gruchow
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Lori Grysen
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Mike Haan
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Doug Hale
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Tammy Halterman
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Joe Hamilton
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Scott Harestad
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Sharon Harig
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dan Harland
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Brenda Harris
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Jessica Hart
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Gayle Harvey
ARG Realty – Gayle Harvey Homes
Dearborn
Marilyn Hazard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
RE/MAX United
28 N. Monroe St. Rockford, MI 49341
616-690-2252
kimhensley@remax.net
kimberlyhensley.com
Ryan Hesche
Greenridge Realty
Saranac
Brian Hevelhurst
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Joshua Heyboer
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tracy Hilty
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Austin Hilyer
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
John Holkeboer
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Scott Holwerda
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Phil Hooker
Greenridge Realty
Lowell
Cathy Hoppough
Keller Williams RiverTown
Ionia
Rod Horlings
RE/MAX United
Grand Rapids
Mark Hoskins
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Kelly Hover
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Lucas Howard
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Nick Howell
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Tim Hrynewich
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Heather Huber
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Tom Hudson
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Ann Huizen
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Tim Hullinger
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Michael Hummel
Greenridge Realty
Fremont
Joseph Huntington
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Christian Huyge
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ben Iwema
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Lisa Jabara Newell
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Tyler Jackson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Mike Jacobs
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
LeAnn Johnson
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Sandra Johnson
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Heather Jones
Five Star Real Estate
Greenville
Kristy Jones
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Nathan Jones
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Jeanne Jonker
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Alicia Joustra
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Chad Jurgens
Apex Realty Group
Byron Center
Kellie Kalish
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Patrick Kane
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Karla Karamol
RE/MAX United
Rockford
Katie Karczewski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Lauren Karsten
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Timothy Katerberg
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Maria Kauffman
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Scot Kellogg
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Laura Kelso
Kelso Homes
Lowell
Wendy Kettler
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Kyle Kimble
Moxie Real Estate + Development
Grand Rapids
Don King Jr.
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Keith King
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David Kirchgessner
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Randy Klingel
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Liz Klinzing
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Eric Knoll
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Kevin Knoll
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Karen Koh
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Chris Konyndyk
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Dave Kooistra
Apex Realty Group
Byron Center
Scott Koop
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Heather Kopecek
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Mitch Koster
Five Star Real Estate
Allendale
Patty Koval
Greenridge Realty
Wayland
Diana Kovalcik
Greenridge Realty
Ludington
Heidi R. Kremer
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
M. Dean Kreps
Greenridge Realty
Holland
Linda Kroll
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kevin Kroondyk
Greenridge Realty
Kentwood
Michael Kuzawa
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
David Lafrance
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Stephanie Langeland
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Gary Langlois
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Joanna Lasser
Five Star Real Estate
North Muskegon
Michaela Lee
Apex Realty Group
Byron Center
Willam Leiter
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
AJ Lewis
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Lietaert
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Barbara Lintz
Greenridge Realty
Hastings
Ryan Lipinski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kelly Lloyd
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Brian Lorenz
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Giuseppe Lupis
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Taylor Macias
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Charles Mahar Jr.
Greenridge Realty
Greenville
Rachel Major
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Julie Manion
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estat
Caledonia
Beth Mans
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Jeff Marion
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lance Markoski
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Amy Marlow
GreenSquare Properties
Grand Rapids
Dave Martin
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Jake Martin
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Larry Martin
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Wyatt Martin
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Robin Maslowski
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Darryl Matthews
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Joshua May
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jane McCarthy
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Kevin McCarty
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Joshua McCracken
Greenridge Realty
Lowell
Jane McGregor
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Molly McManus
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Chris Mendels
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Pam Merriman
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Cathy Meyering
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Amy Miller
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Gabriel Miller
Grand River Realty
Grand Rapids
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E. Paris Ave., Ste. A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-308-6304
melissa@greensquaregr.com; greensquaregr.com
Michael Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Travis Moelker
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Doug Mol
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tom Monette
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Alan Moore
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Justin Moorehead
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Kristine Moran
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Stacey Morea
REMAX United
28 N. Monroe St.
Rockford, MI 49341
616-915-3315
staceymorea@remax.net; staceymorea.remax-united-mi.com
Cheri Morehouse
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Dana Myers
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Kim Nelson
Greenridge Realty
Whitehall
Zachary Newhof
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
James Newhouse III
Ensley Real Estate
Cedar Springs
Jeff Nichols
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bob Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Lisa Novosad
Novosad Realty Partners
Grand Rapids
Cathy Nyboer
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Phil Nykamp
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Elizabeth Oakley
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Nicole O’Keefe
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Leo Olson
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Skylar Olson
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Julie O’Neill
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Michael Oostendorp
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Beau Otis
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Kim Paavola
Greenridge Realty
Caledonia
Eldon Palmer
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Michelle Parent
Greenridge Realty
South Haven
Amanda Patterson
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Hope Pearse
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Todd Pearson
Greenridge Realty
Lowell
Christopher Peel
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Linda S. Pell
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Scott Perschbacher
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Steven Pettit
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Mara Piastro Musser
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Caledonia
Lisa Piskin
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Scott Pitsch
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Latisha Poelman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Jason Pohlonski
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Randy Poll
Greenridge Realty
Fremont
Jason Porte
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
John Postma
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tanya Powell-May
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Brenda Pratt
Crown Real Estate Partners Inc. – Pratt Properties
Grand Rapids
Ryan Prichard
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Sue Prins
Five Star Real Estate
Jenison
Terry Puffer
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Mary Jo Pung
Greenridge Realty
Montague
Kevin Putnam
Coastal Living Advisors
Five Star Real Estate Leaders
150 W. Center St., Unit D
Douglas, MI 49406
586-524-3462
kevin@coastallivingadvisors.com; coastallivingadvisors.com
Lisa Quist
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Daniel Rabourn
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Kelley Rahilly
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lisa Ramsdell
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Angela Reid
Five Star Real Estate
Holland
Christina Rice
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
John Rice
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Tracie Rich
REMAX United
28 N. Monroe St.
Rockford, MI 49341
616-443-9041
tracierich@remax.net; tracierich.com
Richard Rico
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Scott Rider
Grand River Realty
Grand Rapids
Janice Rietema
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Barbara Rinck
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Carla Rine
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Susan Ring
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Heather Ritchie
Greenridge Realty
Wayland
Claire Ritter
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Maddie Robbins
Buskard Group Real Estate
Wyoming
Theresa Robinson
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Steve Robrahn
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lauren Rockel
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Julie Rockwell
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Ernesto Rodriguez
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Jamie Rodriguez
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Amanda Rogers
Rogers Neighborhood Realty
317 E. Main
Lowell, MI 49331
616-644-0784
amanda@amandasellsmichigan.com; rogersneighborhoodrealty.com
Janet Romanowski
Greenridge Realty, Romanowski Homes Inc.
2213 Wealthy St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
616-318-0065
janet@romanhousekey.com; romanhousekey.com
Julie Rossio
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Trish Round
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Leslie Ruppel
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Brandon Ryan
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Lisa Sabo
Greenridge Realty
Grand Haven
Derek Sanchez
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Mike Satterlee
Greenridge Realty
Greenville
Pat Schaefer
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
John Schat
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Shelley Schaub
Greenridge Realty
Muskegon
Katy Scheffler
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Tony Scholten
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jason Schuringa
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jody Schwalm
RE/MAX United
Grand Rapids
Don Scott
Five Star Real Estate
Conklin
Jimmy Scott
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Rustin Scott
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jared Sebright
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Brook Sharp
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Ashley Shaw
Greenridge Realty
Holland
Brit Shearer
Greenridge Realty
Holland
Susan Shively
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Jim Shull
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Eric Sikkenga
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Greg Simmons
Berkshire Hathaway
Home Services Michigan Real Estate
Rockford
Adam Sims
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jennifer Skarda
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Slagboom
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Brenda Smith
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Cherie Smith
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Molly Smith
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Carol Sneller
Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Katie Southwell
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Kim Southwick
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Steve Spriensma
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Marcy Stansell
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
DJ Stark Blocksma
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Adam Starr
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Erica Stehouwer
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Samuel Sterk
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Debby Stevenson
Greenridge Realty
Montague
Lisa Stewart
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Amanda Stickney
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Karen Storms
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Melissa Story
Keller Williams Harbortown
Holland
Andy Straub
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Candice Strehl
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Dale Stuckey
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Stephen Stuckey
Greenridge Realty
Grandville
Patti Styburski
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Haven
Christopher Summers
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Chad Sytsma
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Tiffany Szakal
The Local Element
Grand Rapids
LuAnn Takens
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Nora Tan
Greenridge Realty
Holland
Kristina Tanner
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Dan Tardani
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Megan Tefft
Five Star Real Estate
Ada
Rick Tejchma
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Paul Ten Eyck
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Emmett TerBee
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Rodney Thiss
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Lisa M. Thomas
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Lance Tiffany
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Christopher Timmer
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Yordanos Torrez
Polaris Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Rachel Turner
The Local Element
Grand Rapids
Tim Updyke
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
David Van Dam
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Ashleigh Van Duinen-Leistra
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Lindsay Van Duinen-Scully
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Eric Van Dyke
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Brad van Melle
Coldwell Banker Sneller Real Estate
Allegan
Leigh Vander Molen
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Brandon VanderHoff
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Christopher Vanderhoff
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bailee VanderMolen
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Heather VanderVeen
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mark VanderWal
eXp Realty – Blu House Properties
Grand Rapids
Dave VanderWoude
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Kayleigh VanKeulen
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Brad VanOostenbrugge
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Tyler VanWingen
Greenridge Realty
Grand Rapids
Nestor Vazquez
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Lisa Vela
Five Star Real Estate
Muskegon
Rachael Veldkamp
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Steve Venlet
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Emily VerWys
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Amy Vissman
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Amanda Volkers
City2Shore Gateway Group
Allendale
Steve Volkers
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Bretton Vredevoogd
Five Star Real Estate
Rockford
Mark Vriesman
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Haven
Keri Wade
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
Marilyn Wagner
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Jacob Walter
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Julie Walter
RE/MAX of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Amy Jo Weller
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Scott West
GreenSquare Properties
2618 E. Paris Ave., Ste. A
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-550-4016
swest@greensquaregr.com; greensquaregr.com
Lyndsay Westdale
Keller Williams Grand Rapids East
Grand Rapids
Peter Westers
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Tanner Whitcomb
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Nancy Whitney
Greenridge Realty
Plainwell
Michael Wiechertjes
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Mark Wierenga
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Haven
Corrin Wiersema
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Lisa Wiersma
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Arija Wilcox
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Josh Wiser
Keller Williams Grand Rapids North
Grand Rapids
Bradley Wisk
Keller Williams RiverTown
Grandville
Caitlyn Wisniewski
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Jason Woodard
Greenridge Realty
Greenville
Nicole Stroven Wright
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Timothy Wright
Five Star Real Estate
Grandville
Rob Young
616 Realty
Grand Rapids
Tom Zandee
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Laura Zervas
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Haven
Laurie Zokoe
Five Star Real Estate
Grand Rapids
Dylan Zuniga
Five Star Real Estate
Whitehall
2026 Real Estate All Stars – Mortgage Professionals
Doug Ardy
Gold Star Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jonathan Arnold
Guild Mortgage
Ada
Stephanie Axdorff-Preston
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Michael Bartels
Old National Bank
Ada
Chuck Bauss
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Mike DeKuiper
Supreme Lending
Grandville
Rick DeVault
Big Lake Lending
Walker
Josh DeVries
Independent Bank
Rockford
Bryant Ellam
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Ryan Gardner
My City Home Loans
Grand Rapids
Bob Hein
Mercantile Bank
Wyoming
Boomer Hoppough
Independent Bank
Grand Rapids
Pete Humphreys
Independent Bank
Rockford
Mike Izenbaard
Heartland Home Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Jason Jenkins
CrossCountry Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Ben Langenau
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Peter Latvaitis
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Rebecca Masck
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Tim Meduna
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Josh Nawrot
Northern Mortgage
Byron Center
Jake Ochsner
My City Home Loans
Grand Rapids
Brendan O’Driscoll
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Bryan Paul
Haven Home Loans
Spring Lake
Josiah Samy
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
John Seville
Benchmark Mortgage
Ada
Dave Stellin
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Kalah Stratton
Treadstone Mortgage
Grand Rapids
Luther Trook
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Jenna VanderMolen
Lake Michigan Credit Union
Grand Haven
Jenny Wagner
Mercantile Bank
Grand Rapids
Anthony Wylie
Fifth Third Bank
Wyoming