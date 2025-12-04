12 soups for you!

When the weather cools down, this tried & tested Eastown eatery heats up.
Uncle Cheetah's Soup Shop serves up 12 rotating soups daily. Photo by Teri Genovese.

There’s nothing quite like a hot bowl of soup on a snowy day. Sure, winter can be harsh, but Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop (1133 Wealthy SE) is the cozy silver lining in the dark cloud that’s parked over G-Rap right now.

Nestled among tree-lined sidewalks and vintage storefronts in the hippest neighborhood east of New York’s Upper West Side, Uncle Cheetah’s is a steaming bowl of nostalgia wrapped in a ‘90s sitcom vibe. It’s the kind of place you wouldn’t be surprised to see the local mailman ordering a Mulligatawny. Yes, it’s really on the menu.

Uncle Cheetah’s isn’t open year round. It reopens each autumn as the leaves begin to change. I had marked opening day on my calendar—circled it twice—but life being life, I showed up a day early. Through the window, I saw someone setting up chairs. When I tried the door, I got the classic “No soup for you!” (Okay, maybe just a polite “We’re not open yet,” but it felt like that.)

So, I returned the next day. It was already packed, line out the door, chatter humming like a laugh track. Inside, chalkboards listed the 12 fresh soups on offer that day, and hot diggity, the lobster bisque was back! I ordered a bowl with a challah roll—because that’s how I roll and ‘you had me at challah.’

The menu is massive—like, encyclopedia-thick—but delightfully organized. Soups are tagged for every dietary need: GF, DF, V, P… there’s even a key for upcharges and modifications. This place respects your choices and your gut.

On that magical day two, I sampled five soups. The lobster bisque was a creamy, ocean-kissed dream. The red pepper asiago bisque hit like autumn in a bowl—warm, cheesy, with just enough kick. The white chicken chili? A crowd-pleaser. The goulash? Just like mom used to make, if mom had swapped out the shells for cavatappi, knew it was supposed to be a soup, and packed it full of paprika. The potato leek soup was thick and delicious—comforting like a flannel blanket.

Outside, the trees danced in the wind, leaves swirling like they knew soup season had begun. Inside, strangers nodded at each other knowingly, spoons clinking gently. A guy near me said, “Try the 7th Inning Stretch next time—tastes like a White Caps game in a bowl.” Another whispered reverently about the Dill Havarti. And while it’s technically Uncle Cheetah’s SOUP Shop, you’d be best advised to also try the sandwiches. I saw someone bite into the Raspberry Beret—pulled chicken, goat mousse, and jam on challah… definitely not something you’d find in a second-hand store.

Uncle Cheetah’s isn’t just a spot to grab lunch—it’s a scratch-made, affordable experience you can taste in every bite, with a rotating playlist of favorites. Whether you’re all about that bisque (like I am) or “We Got The Beet,” there’s a soup that’s sure to please, waiting on Wealthy Street.

And while Uncle Cheetah keeps things cozy and casual with rotating soups and scratch-made sandwiches, his younger, more refined nephews—the Old Goat and the Electric Cheetah—bring their own flair to the scene, each with distinct menus and a bit more elbow room. Just down the block, you’ll find their long-lost Italian brother, Testa Rossa, turning heads with a dining experience that feels like stumbling into a Roman holiday. But don’t let the quirky names fool you—this restaurant family is serious about food, and they cater, too! Whether you’re dining in on a snowy Tuesday or planning a block party complete with food trucks, they’ve got your back (and your belly).

Editor's Pick Five—
Uncle Cheetah's Souperstars

Lobster bisque. Photo by Lisa Enos.

Uncle Cheetah’s Soup Shop offers 12 rotating soups daily, from a list of around 175 unique recipes — all clearly labeled for dietary needs. Of the day’s lineup, these five stood out as my favorites (shown above, from left): the rich, velvety Lobster Bisque, made with real lobster and a touch of sherry; the hearty, paprika-spiced Goulash with cavatappi; the bold and creamy Roasted Red Pepper Asiago Bisque; the spicy yet comforting White Chicken Chili; and the thick, rustic Potato Leek, a simple vegetarian classic done right. Each soup was flavorful, satisfying, and distinct—  a perfect sampling of what makes this little soup shop a local favorite.

