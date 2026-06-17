In the spirit of Father’s Day

For dads who appreciate a good bourbon, there’s a new gift idea pouring into Michigan just in time for for Father’s Day.

Move over necktie. Step aside, bottle of cologne. Take a seat, “World’s Best Dad” coffee mug. Sure, you could get Dad another screwdriver for the toolbox, spring for that Ping putter he’s been eyeing since last season, or, if you’re keeping a close watch on the budget, a fresh pack of Gold Toe socks.

But this year, Founders Brewing Co. is making a compelling case for adding bourbon to the Father’s Day shopping list.

The Grand Rapids brewery has announced the release of KBS Bourbon, its first-ever bourbon offering and a natural extension of one of the brewery’s most iconic brands.

For craft beer fans, KBS hardly needs an introduction. First released in 2001, Founders’ Kentucky Breakfast Stout earned a devoted following thanks to its rich, barrel-aged character. The brewery’s practice of aging imperial stout in bourbon barrels helped put KBS on the national map and established it as one of the most recognizable barrel-aged beers in the country.

Now, Founders is flipping the script.

KBS Bourbon begins as a Kentucky-crafted straight bourbon whiskey, then spends time finishing in barrels that once housed KBS beer. The result is a bourbon infused with the flavors beer and bourbon enthusiasts have long appreciated in the legendary stout—think notes of chocolate, coffee and vanilla layered atop traditional bourbon characteristics.

“KBS beer has long been a popular offering of Founders Brewing, enthusiastically received by beer and bourbon enthusiasts alike,” said Mahou USA CEO Elton Andres-Knight in a release. “Now, with KBS Bourbon, aging whiskey in bourbon beer barrels provides a distinct and attractive flavor profile that’s appealing to both craft beer and whiskey enthusiasts.”

According to Founders, rich oak and vanilla arrive first on the palate, followed by subtle roasted notes and a smooth, lingering finish. It’s a bourbon that pays tribute to the barrels that helped build the KBS legacy while creating something entirely new.

The limited-release spirit will be available throughout Michigan this June, including at the Founders Company Store in Grand Rapids. Just 8,800 bottles of the 750 mL release are being produced for the Michigan market.

So yes, Dad might still appreciate the screwdriver. He’ll probably wear the socks. And maybe someday he’ll finally get that Ping putter.

But if bourbon happens to be his love language, Founders may have just made Father’s Day shopping a whole lot easier.