Whether you’re a parent looking to set up your child for a lifetime of good oral health or an adult seeking out a specialist for a full-mouth transformation, this section is a great place to start your search. From handling routine, preventive maintenance to tackling more complex issues, the providers featured here have a passion for dentistry. Their credentials and specialties range from general dentistry to pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, advanced restorative techniques, sleep apnea, bite issues, and more.

Not only are these dentists committed to delivering expert care and treatments, but they also have earned the esteem of their colleagues in the fi eld. Many have sought out the highest levels of training and strive to be on the cutting edge of dental technology and advancements to make sure West Michigan residents and families are in the best hands.

The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verifi cation of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.

Top Dentists 2025

Endodontics

Amru Albeiruti

Forest Hills Endodontics

Grand Rapids Arthur Doering

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Andrew Drerup

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Anthony Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Tyler Guinn

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Jeffrey P. Halvorson

Root Canal Specialists North, P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Michael W. Hembrough

Root Canal Specialists North, P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Scott Hodges

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids Thomas Korte

Grandville Endodontics

Grandville Brian J. Licari

Grandville Endodontics

Grandville Sarah Lennan Masterson

Grand River Endodontics, P.C.

Grandville Brent A. Medema

Medema Endodontics

Caledonia Patrick Mullally

Lake Michigan Endodontics

Muskegon Geoff Robert

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids David Selis

The Root Canal Specialists

Grand Rapids Aric Smith

West Michigan Endodontists

Grand Rapids

General Dentistry

Betsy Bakeman, DDS

The Art of Dentistry

2757 Leonard St. NE, Suite 100

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-940-0481

The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St. NE, Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
contact@bakemandds.com; micosmeticdentist.com

Carol Baldwin

Grand Rapids Dentistry

Grand Rapids Leonard J. Bartoszewicz Jr.

Bartoszewicz Family Dental

Grand Rapids Larissa Bishop

Grandville Dental Health Center

Grandville Tracy E. Blount

Dental Design, P.C.

Grand Rapids Zachary Breen

Breen Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids James B. Brennan

Brennan Dentistry

Grand Rapids John Bruinsma

Genuine Care Dentistry

Grand Rapids Heather Cadorette

85 West Dental

Rockford Judd T. Carroll

Judd Carroll, D.M.D.

Lowell

Haley Clark, DMD

Bander Dental Group

2301 E. Paris Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

Bander Dental Group
2301 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com; banderdentalgroup.com

Keith A. Combs

Keith A. Combs, D.D.S.

Byron Center Patrick James Condit

Condit Family Dentistry

Rockford

Robert S. Dame, DDS

North Park Family Dental

422 North Park St. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7265

North Park Family Dental
422 North Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com; npfamilydental.org

Steven M. Dater

Dater Dentistry

Rockford Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)

Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry

Grand Rapids Drew De Zwaan

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids Nic DeBoer

Complete Health Dentistry

Grand Rapids Sunil Desai

Alpine Ridge Dental

Grand Rapids Jason A. Dew

Metro Dental Associates

Wyoming

Jason Doublestein, DDS

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com

Richard Elias III

Richard Elias, D.D.S.

Grand Rapids John Frey

Frey Family Dentistry

Belmont Matthew K. Gietzen

Partners in Dental Care

Grand Rapids Thomas Grias

West Michigan Dental Professionals

Caledonia Caitlynn Haas

Mailloux Dentistry

Holland Janel Hackbardt

Midwest Family Dental Care

Jenison Peter G. Hallas

Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.

Grand Rapids Amy Harmon

Sarah Palmer, D.D.S.

Grandville Christopher Hier

Hier Family Dentistry

Caledonia Matthew D. Hudson

Beltline Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Eric Hull, DDS, AAACD

Eric Hull, DDS

769 York Creek Drive NW

Comstock Park, MI 49321

616-784-2377

Eric Hull, DDS
769 York Creek Drive NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com; greatmismiles.com

Robert B. Hurley

Robert B. Hurley, D.D.S., Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Kristen Kemmer

Healthy Life Dentistry

Grand Rapids Doug Klein

Klein Dentistry

Grandville Andrew Knowlton

Knowlton and Masson Dentistry, P.L.L.C.

Sparta Nicole E. Kooiker

Cherry Health – Wyoming Community Health Center

Wyoming Travis Kragt

Great Lakes Dental Care

Grand Rapids

Kevin Kross, DDS

Blueprint Dentistry

877 E. 16th St. Suite 30

Holland, MI 49423

616-396-5197

Blueprint Dentistry
877 E. 16th St. Suite 30
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@blueprint-dentistry.com; blueprint-dentistry.com

John O. Leitner

Leitner & Pellegrom, D.D.S., Microscopic Enhanced Dentistry

Grand Haven Matthew Lieto

Heritage Hill Dental

Grand Rapids

Bryton Mansfield, DDS

Mansfield Family Dentistry

2 Grand Rapids locations

1632 Leonard NW; 580 Cascade W. Parkway SE

616-453-2255

Mansfield Family Dentistry
2 Grand Rapids locations
1632 Leonard NW; 580 Cascade W. Parkway SE
616-453-2255
drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com; mansfieldgrdental.com

Travis Mattson, DDS

Bander Dental Group

2301 E. Paris Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-949-5980

Bander Dental Group
2301 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com; banderdentalgroup.com

John McMahon, DDS

McMahon Dental

2076 Baldwin St.

Jenison, MI 49428

616-457-2710

McMahon Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-2710
office@mcmahonfamilydental.com; mcmahonfamilydental.com

Nicholas Miller

Aspen Dental

Muskegon Jerry Mulder

A Life of Smiles

Grand Rapids Alexis Neuman

Advance Dental

Grand Rapids Richard Neuman

Advance Dental

Grand Rapids Devin O. Norman

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada

Brian S. Nylaan, DDS

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.

5011 Plainfield Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7317

Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
info@nylaandental.com; nylaandental.com

Daniel O’Brien

O’Brien and Ellison, D.D.S.

Grand Rapids Karen O’Rourke

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Michael S. Palaszek

Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.

Grand Rapids Stephanie Sakowicz

Mulder Dental, P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids Samy Salhadar

Ada Family Dentistry, P.L.C.

Ada Maritza Salvo-Ale

Affinity Dental Care

Grand Rapids J. Stephen Sill

Cherry Health – Heart of the City Health Center

Grand Rapids Joshua Smith

Grand Rapids Dental Partners

Grandville

Logan Smith, DDS

Smith Dental Team

7706 Georgetown Center Dr., Suite A

Jenison, MI 49428

616-855-0005

Smith Dental Team
7706 Georgetown Center Dr., Suite A
Jenison, MI 49428
616-855-0005
office@smithdentalteam.com; smithdentalteam.com

Kevin Stevens

Mary Bernona Stevens, D.D.S., P.L.L.C. – Stevens Smile Dental

Grand Rapids Robert Strobel

Strobel Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Craig T. Thorson

EGR Dental – Rose City Dental

Grand Rapids

Katelyn Trierweiler, DDS

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com

Ryan Van Haren

Van Haren Dentistry

Grand Rapids Mitchell S. Vander Baan

V Dental

Grand Rapids Lauryne M. Vanderhoof

Cascade Village Dental

Grand Rapids Cliff VanPutten

Snyder Family Dentistry

Byron Center Christian L. VerMeulen

Christian L. VerMeulen, D.D.S., P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Lindsey Vogl, DDS

Ada Dental Co.

7167 Headley St. SE

Ada, MI 49301

616-676-1800

Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St. SE
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com; adadentalco.com

Sabrina Wadood, DDS

Fulton Family Dentistry

853 Fulton St. E.

Grand Rapids, MI 49503

616-458-1977

Fulton Family Dentistry
853 Fulton St. E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-458-1977
fultonfamilydds@gmail.com; fultonfamilydds.com

Joshua Wansten

Gaslight Village Family Dentistry

Grand Rapids Sarah Webb

Dentists on Eastcastle

Grand Rapids

Michael Wierenga, DDS

44 West Dental Professionals

4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105

Grandville, MI 49418

616-530-2200

44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com

Elizabeth (Liz) White

Polished Dental Care

Grand Rapids Kathi Wilson

The Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, P.C.

Grand Rapids Tyler Wolf

Georgetown Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Jenison Lora Wonderly

O’Rourke Wonderly Dental

Grand Rapids Rosanna W. Wong

Garvin Family Dental Care

Byron Center Lauren Zandstra

Lavender Dental Group

Dutton

Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Andrew M. Baker

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Brett Bezak

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids P. Jeffrey Brooks

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Brent Dingman

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids J. Mark Domin

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Brant A. Erbentraut

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Paul Huizinga

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Grandville

Mark L. Jesin, DDS

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio

3855 Burton St. SE, Suite B

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-369-0360

Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE, Suite B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com; advancedoralsurgerymi.com

Bob Kintz

Oral Surgery Associates

Grand Rapids Kyle Klooster

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Holland Mark Lonergan

West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Holland Igor Makovey

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids Chip Niquette

Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery

Byron Center

Roseanna Noordhoek, DDS, FACS

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Drive NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
director@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com; grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Ezio F. Novelli

Cascade Oral Surgery

Grand Rapids J. J. Ooi

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids Bradley M. Robinson

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.

Grand Rapids

Emily Van Heukelom, DDS

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants

4349 Sawkaw Drive NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-361-7327

director@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
director@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com

Bradley VanHoose

Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids

Caledonia

Orthodontics

David Armbrecht

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Katherine Beard

Lakeshore Orthodontics

Grand Haven Jason L. Charnley

Lakeshore Orthodontics

Grand Haven Elizabeth Christopherson

Christopherson Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Alexis Gallagher

Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics

Rockford Cameron H. George

Cameron H. George, D.D.S., M.S.

Holland Heather Gietzen

Grand River Orthodontics

Lowell Leslie Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland Timothy Glupker

Glupker Orthodontics

Holland Eric Hannapel

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics

Caledonia

Jeffrey Heinz, DDS, MSD

Heinz Orthodontics

Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids

616-951-3006

info@heinzorthodontics.com

Heinz Orthodontics
Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids
616-951-3006
info@heinzorthodontics.com
heinzorthodontics.com

Thomas Herremans

Herremans Orthodontics

Grand Rapids

Paul Karl, DDS, M.Cl.D.

Karl Orthodontics

3989 Cascade Road SE, Suite 10

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

616-459-7171

Karl Orthodontics
3989 Cascade Road SE, Suite 10
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-459-7171
deborah@karlorthodontics.com; karlorthodontics.com

James Kessel

Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics

Grandville Kevin Knapp

Knapp Orthodontics

Byron Center Larry Majznerski

Align Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Lathe Miller

Miller Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Rebecca Monticello

Grand Ridge Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Paul O’Grady

O’Grady Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Sonni Pellillo

Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics

Caledonia Breanna Powell

Powell Orthodontics

Jenison Katie Randall

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Kathryn Swan

Swan Orthodontics

Caledonia Mark J. Wierenga

Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics

Grandville Thomas Williams

Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics

Rockford Ed Young

Robinson Dental

Grand Rapids

Pediatric Dentistry

Daniel Bolt

West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry

Holland Meghan Condit

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

Jenison Lauren M. Feuerstein

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

Byron Center

Veronica Hamilton, DDS, M.S.

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry PC

3299 Clear Vista Court NE, Suite B

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-608-6826

info@veronicahamiltondds.com

Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry PC
3299 Clear Vista Court NE, Suite B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com

Brett Kingma

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Stephanie Kloostra

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Alex Korte

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Sally Kotani

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

Grandville Agata Lefere

Grandville Pediatric Dentistry

Grandville Jessica Massie

Eastown Pediatric Dentistry

Grand Rapids

Meggan McCone, DDS

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE

Grand Rapids, MI 49525

616-988-9485

info@growingsmilesgr.com

Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com

Suzanne Port, DDS, M.S.

Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.

291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5

Holland, MI 49424

616-392-1100

Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5
Holland, MI 49424
616-392-1100
smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com; portpediatricdentistry.com

Chris Powell

Stellar Smiles Pediatric Dentistry

Byron Center Grady Randall

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Stephanie Rashewsky

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada Kruti Shah

Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics

Grand Rapids Katie Swanson

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids Aimee C. Valleau

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

Byron Center Christopher E. VanDeven

SixOneSix Dentistry for Children

Byron Center Christy Vollmar

Grand River Pediatric Dentistry

Jenison Taryn Weil

Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan

Grand Rapids

Periodontics

Danae Willenberg

Little Red Pediatric Dentistry

Holland Brian Cilla

West Michigan Periodontics

Grand Rapids Jordan Dempsey

Restore Periodontics & Implants

Grand Rapids Kathleen M. Eisin

Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry

Grand Rapids Jacob C. Lueder

Jacob C. Lueder, D.D.S., M.S., P.L.L.C.

Grand Rapids

James Papp, DMD

Great Lakes Periodontics, Laser Surgery & Dental Implants

Locations in Grand Rapids and Wyoming, MI

616-940-2854

info@greatlakesperio.com

Great Lakes Periodontics, Laser Surgery & Dental Implants
Locations in Grand Rapids and Wyoming, MI
616-940-2854
info@greatlakesperio.com
greatlakesperio.com

Prosthodontics

Joe Fazzio

Norman Family Dentistry

Ada