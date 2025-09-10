SPECIAL ADVERTISING SECTION
Whether you’re a parent looking to set up your child for a lifetime of good oral health or an adult seeking out a specialist for a full-mouth transformation, this section is a great place to start your search. From handling routine, preventive maintenance to tackling more complex issues, the providers featured here have a passion for dentistry. Their credentials and specialties range from general dentistry to pediatrics, implants, aesthetics, prosthetics, advanced restorative techniques, sleep apnea, bite issues, and more.
Not only are these dentists committed to delivering expert care and treatments, but they also have earned the esteem of their colleagues in the fi eld. Many have sought out the highest levels of training and strive to be on the cutting edge of dental technology and advancements to make sure West Michigan residents and families are in the best hands.
The professionals listed herein were selected by their peers in a survey conducted by Professional Research Services of Troy, Michigan. Professionals may be screened and selected through the verifi cation of licensing and review of any infractions through various applicable boards, agencies, and rating services. For further information, visit prscom.com or email PRS at sshevin@prscom.com.
Endodontics
Amru Albeiruti
Forest Hills Endodontics
Grand Rapids
Arthur Doering
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Andrew Drerup
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Anthony Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Tyler Guinn
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Jeffrey P. Halvorson
Root Canal Specialists North, P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Michael W. Hembrough
Root Canal Specialists North, P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Scott Hodges
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
Thomas Korte
Grandville Endodontics
Grandville
Brian J. Licari
Grandville Endodontics
Grandville
Sarah Lennan Masterson
Grand River Endodontics, P.C.
Grandville
Brent A. Medema
Medema Endodontics
Caledonia
Patrick Mullally
Lake Michigan Endodontics
Muskegon
Geoff Robert
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
David Selis
The Root Canal Specialists
Grand Rapids
Aric Smith
West Michigan Endodontists
Grand Rapids
General Dentistry
The Art of Dentistry
2757 Leonard St. NE, Suite 100
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-940-0481
contact@bakemandds.com; micosmeticdentist.com
Carol Baldwin
Grand Rapids Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Leonard J. Bartoszewicz Jr.
Bartoszewicz Family Dental
Grand Rapids
Larissa Bishop
Grandville Dental Health Center
Grandville
Tracy E. Blount
Dental Design, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Zachary Breen
Breen Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
James B. Brennan
Brennan Dentistry
Grand Rapids
John Bruinsma
Genuine Care Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Heather Cadorette
85 West Dental
Rockford
Judd T. Carroll
Judd Carroll, D.M.D.
Lowell
Bander Dental Group
2301 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com; banderdentalgroup.com
Keith A. Combs
Keith A. Combs, D.D.S.
Byron Center
Patrick James Condit
Condit Family Dentistry
Rockford
North Park Family Dental
422 North Park St. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7265
drdamedds@npfamilydental.com; npfamilydental.org
Steven M. Dater
Dater Dentistry
Rockford
Jocelyn R. Davis (Carroll)
Carroll Family and Cosmetic Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Drew De Zwaan
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Nic DeBoer
Complete Health Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Sunil Desai
Alpine Ridge Dental
Grand Rapids
Jason A. Dew
Metro Dental Associates
Wyoming
44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com
Richard Elias III
Richard Elias, D.D.S.
Grand Rapids
John Frey
Frey Family Dentistry
Belmont
Matthew K. Gietzen
Partners in Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Thomas Grias
West Michigan Dental Professionals
Caledonia
Caitlynn Haas
Mailloux Dentistry
Holland
Janel Hackbardt
Midwest Family Dental Care
Jenison
Peter G. Hallas
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Amy Harmon
Sarah Palmer, D.D.S.
Grandville
Christopher Hier
Hier Family Dentistry
Caledonia
Matthew D. Hudson
Beltline Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Eric Hull, DDS
769 York Creek Drive NW
Comstock Park, MI 49321
616-784-2377
ehull84@gmail.com; greatmismiles.com
Robert B. Hurley
Robert B. Hurley, D.D.S., Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Kristen Kemmer
Healthy Life Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Doug Klein
Klein Dentistry
Grandville
Andrew Knowlton
Knowlton and Masson Dentistry, P.L.L.C.
Sparta
Nicole E. Kooiker
Cherry Health – Wyoming Community Health Center
Wyoming
Travis Kragt
Great Lakes Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Blueprint Dentistry
877 E. 16th St. Suite 30
Holland, MI 49423
616-396-5197
office@blueprint-dentistry.com; blueprint-dentistry.com
John O. Leitner
Leitner & Pellegrom, D.D.S., Microscopic Enhanced Dentistry
Grand Haven
Matthew Lieto
Heritage Hill Dental
Grand Rapids
Mansfield Family Dentistry
2 Grand Rapids locations
1632 Leonard NW; 580 Cascade W. Parkway SE
616-453-2255
drbryton@mansfieldgrdental.com; mansfieldgrdental.com
Bander Dental Group
2301 E. Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-949-5980
info@banderdentalgroup.com; banderdentalgroup.com
McMahon Dental
2076 Baldwin St.
Jenison, MI 49428
616-457-2710
office@mcmahonfamilydental.com; mcmahonfamilydental.com
Nicholas Miller
Aspen Dental
Muskegon
Jerry Mulder
A Life of Smiles
Grand Rapids
Alexis Neuman
Advance Dental
Grand Rapids
Richard Neuman
Advance Dental
Grand Rapids
Devin O. Norman
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Brian S. Nylaan, D.D.S.
5011 Plainfield Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7317
info@nylaandental.com; nylaandental.com
Daniel O’Brien
O’Brien and Ellison, D.D.S.
Grand Rapids
Karen O’Rourke
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Michael S. Palaszek
Lake Michigan Dental, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Sakowicz
Mulder Dental, P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Samy Salhadar
Ada Family Dentistry, P.L.C.
Ada
Maritza Salvo-Ale
Affinity Dental Care
Grand Rapids
J. Stephen Sill
Cherry Health – Heart of the City Health Center
Grand Rapids
Joshua Smith
Grand Rapids Dental Partners
Grandville
Smith Dental Team
7706 Georgetown Center Dr., Suite A
Jenison, MI 49428
616-855-0005
office@smithdentalteam.com; smithdentalteam.com
Kevin Stevens
Mary Bernona Stevens, D.D.S., P.L.L.C. – Stevens Smile Dental
Grand Rapids
Robert Strobel
Strobel Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Craig T. Thorson
EGR Dental – Rose City Dental
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com
Ryan Van Haren
Van Haren Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Mitchell S. Vander Baan
V Dental
Grand Rapids
Lauryne M. Vanderhoof
Cascade Village Dental
Grand Rapids
Cliff VanPutten
Snyder Family Dentistry
Byron Center
Christian L. VerMeulen
Christian L. VerMeulen, D.D.S., P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Ada Dental Co.
7167 Headley St. SE
Ada, MI 49301
616-676-1800
adadentalco@gmail.com; adadentalco.com
Fulton Family Dentistry
853 Fulton St. E.
Grand Rapids, MI 49503
616-458-1977
fultonfamilydds@gmail.com; fultonfamilydds.com
Joshua Wansten
Gaslight Village Family Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Sarah Webb
Dentists on Eastcastle
Grand Rapids
44 West Dental Professionals
4330 44th St. SW, Suite 105
Grandville, MI 49418
616-530-2200
info@44westdental.com; 44westdental.com
Elizabeth (Liz) White
Polished Dental Care
Grand Rapids
Kathi Wilson
The Center for Sleep Apnea and TMJ, P.C.
Grand Rapids
Tyler Wolf
Georgetown Family & Cosmetic Dentistry
Jenison
Lora Wonderly
O’Rourke Wonderly Dental
Grand Rapids
Rosanna W. Wong
Garvin Family Dental Care
Byron Center
Lauren Zandstra
Lavender Dental Group
Dutton
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Andrew M. Baker
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Brett Bezak
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
P. Jeffrey Brooks
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Brent Dingman
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
J. Mark Domin
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Brant A. Erbentraut
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Paul Huizinga
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Grandville
Advanced Oral Surgery & Dental Implant Studio
3855 Burton St. SE, Suite B
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-369-0360
info@oralsurgerymi.com; advancedoralsurgerymi.com
Bob Kintz
Oral Surgery Associates
Grand Rapids
Kyle Klooster
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Holland
Mark Lonergan
West Michigan Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Holland
Igor Makovey
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
Chip Niquette
Third Coast Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Byron Center
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
director@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com; grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Ezio F. Novelli
Cascade Oral Surgery
Grand Rapids
J. J. Ooi
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Bradley M. Robinson
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery Associates of Western Michigan, P.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Center for Oral Surgery & Dental Implants
4349 Sawkaw Drive NE Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-361-7327
director@grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
grandrapidsoralsurgery.com
Bradley VanHoose
Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery of Greater Grand Rapids
Caledonia
Orthodontics
David Armbrecht
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Katherine Beard
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven
Jason L. Charnley
Lakeshore Orthodontics
Grand Haven
Elizabeth Christopherson
Christopherson Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Alexis Gallagher
Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics
Rockford
Cameron H. George
Cameron H. George, D.D.S., M.S.
Holland
Heather Gietzen
Grand River Orthodontics
Lowell
Leslie Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Timothy Glupker
Glupker Orthodontics
Holland
Eric Hannapel
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
Caledonia
Heinz Orthodontics
Locations in both Rockford and Grand Rapids
616-951-3006
info@heinzorthodontics.com
heinzorthodontics.com
Thomas Herremans
Herremans Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Karl Orthodontics
3989 Cascade Road SE, Suite 10
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-459-7171
deborah@karlorthodontics.com; karlorthodontics.com
James Kessel
Kessel & Bouwens Orthodontics
Grandville
Kevin Knapp
Knapp Orthodontics
Byron Center
Larry Majznerski
Align Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Lathe Miller
Miller Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Rebecca Monticello
Grand Ridge Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Paul O’Grady
O’Grady Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Sonni Pellillo
Hannapel Pellillo Orthodontics
Caledonia
Breanna Powell
Powell Orthodontics
Jenison
Katie Randall
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Kathryn Swan
Swan Orthodontics
Caledonia
Mark J. Wierenga
Armbrecht & Wierenga Orthodontics
Grandville
Thomas Williams
Williams and Gallagher Orthodontics
Rockford
Ed Young
Robinson Dental
Grand Rapids
Pediatric Dentistry
Daniel Bolt
West Michigan Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Meghan Condit
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison
Lauren M. Feuerstein
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
Byron Center
Hamilton Pediatric Dentistry PC
3299 Clear Vista Court NE, Suite B
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-608-6826
info@veronicahamiltondds.com
veronicahamiltondds.com
Brett Kingma
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Kloostra
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Alex Korte
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Sally Kotani
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
Grandville
Agata Lefere
Grandville Pediatric Dentistry
Grandville
Jessica Massie
Eastown Pediatric Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Growing Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
2643 E. Beltline Ave. NE
Grand Rapids, MI 49525
616-988-9485
info@growingsmilesgr.com
growingsmilesgr.com
Port Pediatric Dentistry, P.C.
291 W. Lakewood Blvd., Suite 5
Holland, MI 49424
616-392-1100
smiles@portpediatricdentistry.com; portpediatricdentistry.com
Chris Powell
Stellar Smiles Pediatric Dentistry
Byron Center
Grady Randall
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Stephanie Rashewsky
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Kruti Shah
Mitten Kids Dentistry & Orthodontics
Grand Rapids
Katie Swanson
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Aimee C. Valleau
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
Byron Center
Christopher E. VanDeven
SixOneSix Dentistry for Children
Byron Center
Christy Vollmar
Grand River Pediatric Dentistry
Jenison
Taryn Weil
Pediatric Dental Specialists of West Michigan
Grand Rapids
Periodontics
Danae Willenberg
Little Red Pediatric Dentistry
Holland
Brian Cilla
West Michigan Periodontics
Grand Rapids
Jordan Dempsey
Restore Periodontics & Implants
Grand Rapids
Kathleen M. Eisin
Eisin Periodontics & Implant Dentistry
Grand Rapids
Jacob C. Lueder
Jacob C. Lueder, D.D.S., M.S., P.L.L.C.
Grand Rapids
Great Lakes Periodontics, Laser Surgery & Dental Implants
Locations in Grand Rapids and Wyoming, MI
616-940-2854
info@greatlakesperio.com
greatlakesperio.com
Prosthodontics
Joe Fazzio
Norman Family Dentistry
Ada
Greenland Advanced Oral Care
2490 East Paris Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
616-256-8770
info@greenlandaoc.com; greenlandaoc.com