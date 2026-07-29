Recipe: Blueberry sangria + a mocktail

Here’s a local twist on a time honored traditional Spanish drink—sangria!

Blueberry Sangria

1 c. Blueberry Simple Syrup (see recipe below)

740 ml blueberry wine

1 c. brandy

Ice

Frozen blueberries

Lime slices

2 c. tonic water

Directions:

Stir all ingredients in a pitcher. Add tonic water. Sip from a glass with extra blueberries and lime slices.

Blueberry Simple Syrup

2 c. blueberries, rinsed & drained

1 c. water

¼ c sugar

Juice of ½ lime

Directions:

In a medium saucepan bring berries and water to a boil. Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes. Drain into a cheesecloth-lined collander over a bowl to catch juices. Let cool for 15 minutes. Gather corners and squeeze out as much juice as possible. Return juice to the pan. Add sugar and lime juice. Heat on medium-high until boils. Stir until dissolved. Boil for 2 minutes. Store syrup in a canning jar in the refrigerator.

Blueberry Mocktail

¼ c. Blueberry Simple Syrup

1 c. your favorite fizzy water

Ice

frozen blueberries

Lime slices

Directions:

Mix all ingredients. Enjoy with garnishments of blueberries and lime slices.