Recipe: Blueberry sangria + a mocktail

Here’s a local twist on a time honored traditional Spanish drink—sangria!
Blueberry Sangria
1 c. Blueberry Simple Syrup (see recipe below)
740 ml blueberry wine
1 c. brandy
Ice
Frozen blueberries
Lime slices
2 c. tonic water
Directions:
Stir all ingredients in a pitcher. Add tonic water. Sip from a glass with extra blueberries and lime slices.
Blueberry Simple Syrup
2 c. blueberries, rinsed & drained
1 c. water
¼ c sugar
Juice of ½ lime
Directions:
- In a medium saucepan bring berries and water to a boil. Simmer on low heat for 15 minutes.
- Drain into a cheesecloth-lined collander over a bowl to catch juices. Let cool for 15 minutes.
- Gather corners and squeeze out as much juice as possible.
- Return juice to the pan.
- Add sugar and lime juice.
- Heat on medium-high until boils. Stir until dissolved. Boil for 2 minutes.
- Store syrup in a canning jar in the refrigerator.
Blueberry Mocktail
¼ c. Blueberry Simple Syrup
1 c. your favorite fizzy water
Ice
frozen blueberries
Lime slices
Directions:
Mix all ingredients. Enjoy with garnishments of blueberries and lime slices.