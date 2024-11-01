Discover the Best of Senior Care – 2024

Welcome to Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual Best of Senior Care list, your guide to West Michigan’s finest senior living options. Choosing the right care facility — one with all the necessary amenities and services — impacts not only an older adult’s physical well-being and overall quality of life but also their and their family’s peace of mind. So, you want to make sure you are choosing from the best of the best.
Start your research here and make an informed decision with confidence, setting up yourself or your loved one to enjoy a high standard of care and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a nursing home, an assisted living facility, an independent living community, or home health services, our list has you covered with vetted choices designed to meet the unique needs of older adults.
*METHODOLOGY & DISCLAIMERS INFORMATION BELOW
Nursing Facilities
Allegan County Medical Care Community
Allegan
Edison Christian Health Center
Grand Rapids
1551 Franklin St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-452-1568
clarkretirement.org
Freedom Village
Holland
Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
North Muskegon
12500 Breton Woods Drive SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
info@hollandhome.org
616-643-2730
hollandhome.org
2121 Raybrook SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
info@hollandhome.org
616-235-5002
hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook
Laurels of Kent
Lowell
Laurels of Sandy Creek
Wayland
Life Care Center of Plainwell
Plainwell
Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids
MediLodge at The Shore
Grand Haven
MediLodge of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
MediLodge of Holland
Holland
MediLodge of Wyoming
Wyoming
Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Belding
Belding
Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs
Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Forest Hills
Grand Rapids
Plainwell Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Plainwell
Regency at Fremont
Fremont
Resthaven Care Center
Holland
SKLD Muskegon
Muskegon
St. Ann’s
Grand Rapids
Valley View Care Center
Grand Rapids
Assisted Living
Addington Place of Lakeside Vista
Holland
Care Cardinal – Alger Heights
Grand Rapids
Care Cardinal – Macatawa
Holland
CarePatrol of West Michigan Lakeshore
Norton Shores
2499 Forest Hill Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org
Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris
Grand Rapids
Commonwealth Senior Living at Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
The Cortland Wyoming
Wyoming
Covenant Living of the Great Lakes
Grand Rapids
Crossroads Eldercare Options
Grand Rapids
Edison Christian Assisted Living
Grand Rapids
The Farmstead – Resthaven
Holland
Fountain View of Fremont
Fremont
Heritage Senior Communities – Grand Pines Assisted Living Center
Grand Haven
Lakeshore Assisted Living – Grand Haven
Grand Haven
Legacy of Caring
Whitehall
Maple Ridge Manor – Lowell
Lowell
Maplewood of Sandy Creek
Wayland
MediLodge of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
The Oaks at Jamestown
Hudsonville
Providence Life Services – Royal Atrium Inn
Zeeland
Quincy Place Senior Living
Holland
Robbinswood Assisted Living – Northcrest Campus
North Muskegon
Royal Atrium Inn Assisted Living
Zeeland
Village at The Oaks – Muskegon
Muskegon
The Village of Heather Hills
Grand Rapids
Yorkshire and Stonebridge Manors
Grand Rapids
Home Health
ACE Home Health Care Services Inc.
Howard City
Arcadia Home Care & Staffing
Wyoming
At Home Rehab
Jenison
Atrio Home Health – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Atrio Home Health – Lakeshore
Holland
CareOne Home Health Services Inc.
Grand Rapids
Care Plus TLC
Sparta
CenterWell Home Health
Grand Rapids
Comfort Keepers
Spring Lake
Elara Caring – Hospice Care
Big Rapids
FirstLight Home Health Care of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Guardian Angel Home Care of Grand Rapids
Grandville
Health Care Associates & Communty Care Givers
Grandville
Holland Hospital Home Health Services
Holland
Interim Healthcare of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids
Life Care
Muskegon
Mary Free Bed at Home
Grand Rapids
National Home Care Service LLC
Kentwood
Pure Home Health Care
Grand Rapids
Independent Living
Addington Place of Lakeside Vista
Holland
American House Holland
Holland
Beacon Hill at Eastgate
Grand Rapids
1551 Franklin St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/franklin
2499 Forest Hill SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/clark-keller-lake
Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris
Grand Rapids
Freedom Village
Holland
2500 Breton Woods Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
info@hollandhome.org
616-643-2730
hollandhome.org/
2121 Raybrook SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
info@hollandhome.org
616-235-5002
hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook//
Meadowlark Retirement Village
Sparta
The Oaks at Jamestown
Hudsonville
Rest Haven Homes
Grand Rapids
Resthaven The Warm Friend
Holland
Rivertown Ridge
Wyoming
Samaritas Senior Independent Living
Grand Rapids
Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community
Grand Rapids
StoryPoint Grand Rapids West
Grand Rapids
StoryPoint Rockford
Rockford
StoryPoint Wyoming
Wyoming
Village at The Oaks – Muskegon
Muskegon
The Village at The Pines
Grand Haven
The Village of Heather Hills
Grand Rapids
* METHODOLOGY & DISCLAIMERS: DataJoe architected and implemented a research campaign to identify the top retirement facilities and providers in the area. We consulted various public sources, including state and federal government sources, to collect our initial information. As applicable, we eliminated facilities that did not meet our minimum capacity threshold, to increase the likelihood that the winner set would have openings for readers interested in contacting these facilities (reader relevance). We then factored in federal government ratings (where applicable) and frequency of negative reports to the state regulatory agency (complaints, disciplinary actions, enforcement actions, as available to the public) to isolate the top candidates for our list. Finally, we also conducted Internet research to check various local media outlets to confirm a positive community perception, as well as factoring in online ratings. We were looking for facilities meeting our minimum thresholds with the highest ratings and smallest proportion of negative reports/press.
We recognize that many facilities/providers may not be shown in this representative list. This is a sampling of the huge array of service providers within the region. Inclusion in the list is based on information that we were able to gather in our independent research. We take time and energy to ensure a fair, multifaceted research process. We certainly do not discount the fact that many, many good and effective providers and facilities may not appear on the list.
DataJoe uses best practices and exercises great care in assembling content for this list. DataJoe does not warrant that the data contained within the list are complete or accurate. DataJoe does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All rights reserved. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without written permission from DataJoe.
For research/methodology questions, contact our research team at surveys@datajoe.com.
