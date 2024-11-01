Discover the Best of Senior Care – 2024

Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual Best of Senior Care list, your guide to West Michigan’s finest senior living options.
By
-
6

Welcome to Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual Best of Senior Care list, your guide to West Michigan’s finest senior living options. Choosing the right care facility — one with all the necessary amenities and services — impacts not only an older adult’s physical well-being and overall quality of life but also their and their family’s peace of mind. So, you want to make sure you are choosing from the best of the best.

Start your research here and make an informed decision with confidence, setting up yourself or your loved one to enjoy a high standard of care and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a nursing home, an assisted living facility, an independent living community, or home health services, our list has you covered with vetted choices designed to meet the unique needs of older adults.

*METHODOLOGY & DISCLAIMERS INFORMATION BELOW

 Nursing Facilities

Allegan County Medical Care Community
Allegan

Edison Christian Health Center
Grand Rapids

Clark Retirement Community
1551 Franklin St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-452-1568
clarkretirement.org
.

Freedom Village
Holland

Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
North Muskegon

Holland Home — Breton Woods
12500 Breton Woods Drive SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
info@hollandhome.org
616-643-2730
hollandhome.org
.
Holland Home — Raybrook
2121 Raybrook SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
info@hollandhome.org
616-235-5002
hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook
.

Laurels of Kent
Lowell

Laurels of Sandy Creek
Wayland

Life Care Center of Plainwell
Plainwell

Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation – Grand Rapids Campus
Grand Rapids

MediLodge at The Shore
Grand Haven

MediLodge of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

MediLodge of Holland
Holland

MediLodge of Wyoming
Wyoming

Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

 

Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Belding
Belding

Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Cedar Springs
Cedar Springs

Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Forest Hills
Grand Rapids

Plainwell Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center
Plainwell

Regency at Fremont
Fremont

Resthaven Care Center
Holland

SKLD Muskegon
Muskegon

St. Ann’s
Grand Rapids

Valley View Care Center
Grand Rapids

 Assisted Living

Addington Place of Lakeside Vista
Holland

Care Cardinal – Alger Heights
Grand Rapids

Care Cardinal – Macatawa
Holland

CarePatrol of West Michigan Lakeshore
Norton Shores

Clark at Keller Lake
2499 Forest Hill Ave. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org
.

Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris
Grand Rapids

Commonwealth Senior Living at Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

The Cortland Wyoming
Wyoming

Covenant Living of the Great Lakes
Grand Rapids

Crossroads Eldercare Options
Grand Rapids

Edison Christian Assisted Living
Grand Rapids

The Farmstead – Resthaven
Holland

Fountain View of Fremont
Fremont

Heritage Senior Communities – Grand Pines Assisted Living Center
Grand Haven

Lakeshore Assisted Living – Grand Haven
Grand Haven

Legacy of Caring
Whitehall

Maple Ridge Manor – Lowell
Lowell

Maplewood of Sandy Creek
Wayland

MediLodge of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

The Oaks at Jamestown
Hudsonville

Providence Life Services – Royal Atrium Inn
Zeeland

Quincy Place Senior Living
Holland

Robbinswood Assisted Living – Northcrest Campus
North Muskegon

Royal Atrium Inn Assisted Living
Zeeland

Village at The Oaks – Muskegon
Muskegon

The Village of Heather Hills
Grand Rapids

Yorkshire and Stonebridge Manors
Grand Rapids

 Home Health

ACE Home Health Care Services Inc.
Howard City

Arcadia Home Care & Staffing
Wyoming

At Home Rehab
Jenison

Atrio Home Health – Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Atrio Home Health – Lakeshore
Holland

CareOne Home Health Services Inc.
Grand Rapids

Care Plus TLC
Sparta

CenterWell Home Health
Grand Rapids

Comfort Keepers
Spring Lake

Elara Caring – Hospice Care
Big Rapids

FirstLight Home Health Care of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Guardian Angel Home Care of Grand Rapids
Grandville

Health Care Associates & Communty  Care Givers
Grandville

Holland Hospital Home Health Services
Holland

Interim Healthcare of Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids

Life Care
Muskegon

Mary Free Bed at Home
Grand Rapids

National Home Care Service LLC
Kentwood

Pure Home Health Care
Grand Rapids

 Independent Living

Addington Place of Lakeside Vista
Holland

American House Holland
Holland

 

Beacon Hill at Eastgate
Grand Rapids

Clark at Franklin
1551 Franklin St. SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49506
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/franklin
.
Clark at Keller Lake
2499 Forest Hill SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
marketing@clarkretirement.org
616-278-6520
clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/clark-keller-lake
.

Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris
Grand Rapids

Freedom Village
Holland

Holland Home – Breton Woods
2500 Breton Woods Dr SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49512
info@hollandhome.org
616-643-2730
hollandhome.org/
.
Holland Home – Raybrook
2121 Raybrook SE
Grand Rapids, MI 49546
info@hollandhome.org
616-235-5002
hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook//
.

Meadowlark Retirement Village
Sparta

The Oaks at Jamestown
Hudsonville

Rest Haven Homes
Grand Rapids

Resthaven The Warm Friend
Holland

Rivertown Ridge
Wyoming

Samaritas Senior Independent Living
Grand Rapids

 

Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community
Grand Rapids

StoryPoint Grand Rapids West
Grand Rapids

StoryPoint Rockford
Rockford

StoryPoint Wyoming
Wyoming

Village at The Oaks – Muskegon
Muskegon

The Village at The Pines
Grand Haven

The Village of Heather Hills
Grand Rapids

* METHODOLOGY & DISCLAIMERS: DataJoe architected and implemented a research campaign to identify the top retirement facilities and providers in the area. We consulted various public sources, including state and federal government sources, to collect our initial information. As applicable, we eliminated facilities that did not meet our minimum capacity threshold, to increase the likelihood that the winner set would have openings for readers interested in contacting these facilities (reader relevance). We then factored in federal government ratings (where applicable) and frequency of negative reports to the state regulatory agency (complaints, disciplinary actions, enforcement actions, as available to the public) to isolate the top candidates for our list. Finally, we also conducted Internet research to check various local media outlets to confirm a positive community perception, as well as factoring in online ratings. We were looking for facilities meeting our minimum thresholds with the highest ratings and smallest proportion of negative reports/press.

 

We recognize that many facilities/providers may not be shown in this representative list. This is a sampling of the huge array of service providers within the region. Inclusion in the list is based on information that we were able to gather in our independent research. We take time and energy to ensure a fair, multifaceted research process. We certainly do not discount the fact that many, many good and effective providers and facilities may not appear on the list.

 

DataJoe uses best practices and exercises great care in assembling content for this list. DataJoe does not warrant that the data contained within the list are complete or accurate. DataJoe does not assume, and hereby disclaims, any liability to any person for any loss or damage caused by errors or omissions herein whether such errors or omissions result from negligence, accident, or any other cause. All rights reserved. No commercial use of the information in this list may be made without written permission from DataJoe.

 

For research/methodology questions, contact our research team at surveys@datajoe.com.

Facebook Comments

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR