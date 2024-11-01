Discover the Best of Senior Care – 2024

Welcome to Grand Rapids Magazine’s annual Best of Senior Care list, your guide to West Michigan’s finest senior living options. Choosing the right care facility — one with all the necessary amenities and services — impacts not only an older adult’s physical well-being and overall quality of life but also their and their family’s peace of mind. So, you want to make sure you are choosing from the best of the best.

Start your research here and make an informed decision with confidence, setting up yourself or your loved one to enjoy a high standard of care and comfort. Whether you’re looking for a nursing home, an assisted living facility, an independent living community, or home health services, our list has you covered with vetted choices designed to meet the unique needs of older adults.

*METHODOLOGY & DISCLAIMERS INFORMATION BELOW



Nursing Facilities

Allegan County Medical Care Community

Allegan Edison Christian Health Center

Grand Rapids

Clark Retirement Community

1551 Franklin St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

marketing@clarkretirement.org

616-452-1568

clarkretirement.org

Freedom Village

Holland Hillcrest Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

North Muskegon

Holland Home — Breton Woods

12500 Breton Woods Drive SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

info@hollandhome.org

616-643-2730

hollandhome.org

Holland Home — Raybrook

2121 Raybrook SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

info@hollandhome.org

616-235-5002

hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook

Laurels of Kent

Lowell Laurels of Sandy Creek

Wayland Life Care Center of Plainwell

Plainwell Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation – Grand Rapids Campus

Grand Rapids MediLodge at The Shore

Grand Haven MediLodge of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids MediLodge of Holland

Holland MediLodge of Wyoming

Wyoming Michigan Veteran Homes at Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Belding

Belding Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Cedar Springs

Cedar Springs Mission Point Nursing & Physical Rehabilitation Center of Forest Hills

Grand Rapids Plainwell Pines Nursing and Rehabilitation Center

Plainwell Regency at Fremont

Fremont Resthaven Care Center

Holland SKLD Muskegon

Muskegon St. Ann’s

Grand Rapids Valley View Care Center

Grand Rapids

Assisted Living

Addington Place of Lakeside Vista

Holland Care Cardinal – Alger Heights

Grand Rapids Care Cardinal – Macatawa

Holland CarePatrol of West Michigan Lakeshore

Norton Shores

Clark at Keller Lake

2499 Forest Hill Ave. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

marketing@clarkretirement.org

616-278-6520

clarkretirement.org

Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris

Grand Rapids Commonwealth Senior Living at Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids The Cortland Wyoming

Wyoming Covenant Living of the Great Lakes

Grand Rapids Crossroads Eldercare Options

Grand Rapids Edison Christian Assisted Living

Grand Rapids The Farmstead – Resthaven

Holland Fountain View of Fremont

Fremont Heritage Senior Communities – Grand Pines Assisted Living Center

Grand Haven Lakeshore Assisted Living – Grand Haven

Grand Haven Legacy of Caring

Whitehall Maple Ridge Manor – Lowell

Lowell Maplewood of Sandy Creek

Wayland MediLodge of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids The Oaks at Jamestown

Hudsonville Providence Life Services – Royal Atrium Inn

Zeeland Quincy Place Senior Living

Holland Robbinswood Assisted Living – Northcrest Campus

North Muskegon Royal Atrium Inn Assisted Living

Zeeland Village at The Oaks – Muskegon

Muskegon The Village of Heather Hills

Grand Rapids Yorkshire and Stonebridge Manors

Grand Rapids

Home Health

ACE Home Health Care Services Inc.

Howard City Arcadia Home Care & Staffing

Wyoming At Home Rehab

Jenison Atrio Home Health – Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Atrio Home Health – Lakeshore

Holland CareOne Home Health Services Inc.

Grand Rapids Care Plus TLC

Sparta CenterWell Home Health

Grand Rapids Comfort Keepers

Spring Lake Elara Caring – Hospice Care

Big Rapids FirstLight Home Health Care of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Guardian Angel Home Care of Grand Rapids

Grandville Health Care Associates & Communty Care Givers

Grandville Holland Hospital Home Health Services

Holland Interim Healthcare of Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Life Care

Muskegon Mary Free Bed at Home

Grand Rapids National Home Care Service LLC

Kentwood Pure Home Health Care

Grand Rapids

Independent Living

Addington Place of Lakeside Vista

Holland American House Holland

Holland Beacon Hill at Eastgate

Grand Rapids

Clark at Franklin

1551 Franklin St. SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49506

marketing@clarkretirement.org

616-278-6520

clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/franklin

Clark at Keller Lake

2499 Forest Hill SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

marketing@clarkretirement.org

616-278-6520

clarkretirement.org/clark-retirement-communities/clark-keller-lake

Commonwealth Senior Living at East Paris

Grand Rapids Freedom Village

Holland

Holland Home – Breton Woods

2500 Breton Woods Dr SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49512

info@hollandhome.org

616-643-2730

hollandhome.org/

Holland Home – Raybrook

2121 Raybrook SE

Grand Rapids, MI 49546

info@hollandhome.org

616-235-5002

hollandhome.org/homes/raybrook//

Meadowlark Retirement Village

Sparta The Oaks at Jamestown

Hudsonville Rest Haven Homes

Grand Rapids Resthaven The Warm Friend

Holland Rivertown Ridge

Wyoming Samaritas Senior Independent Living

Grand Rapids Sentinel Pointe Retirement Community

Grand Rapids StoryPoint Grand Rapids West

Grand Rapids StoryPoint Rockford

Rockford StoryPoint Wyoming

Wyoming Village at The Oaks – Muskegon

Muskegon The Village at The Pines

Grand Haven The Village of Heather Hills

Grand Rapids