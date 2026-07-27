15 burgers worth biting into

Grand Rapids Burger Week has arrived, giving burger lovers the chance to enjoy creations from 15 participating restaurants, with burgers priced at $7-$10 through the official app. From smash burgers and stacked classics to creative twists with falafel, brisket and even tots, local restaurants are serving up affordable ways to celebrate one of the city’s favorite foods.

Download the app at HERE to unlock the Burger Week pricing and start exploring these limited-time deals.

7 Monks Taproom: The “Meat Cute” + 2 more

Located at 740 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids, 7 Monks Taproom is serving up three Burger Week options, including the $10 Meat Cute Burger. The towering creation features a double smash burger with American cheese, romaine lettuce, Hellmann’s mayo, applewood smoked bacon, a crispy onion ring, pulled pork and house barbecue sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

The restaurant is also offering the $9 Falafel Burger during happy hour, featuring a house-made falafel patty with Swiss cheese, curry aioli, mixed greens, heirloom tomato and pickled red onion on a toasted brioche bun. The $9 Greasy Spoon Double Smash includes two smashed beef patties, American cheese, 7 Monks secret sauce, pickle chips, red onion and romaine on a toasted brioche bun.

Alebird: The Ranchero Burger brings the heat

Alebird, located at 2619 84th St. SW in Byron Center, is offering the $10 Ranchero Burger.

The double smash burger combines pepper jack cheese, green chiles and barbecue sauce with grilled Texas toast for a bold Southwest-inspired bite.

Blue Water: Sweet meets savory

Blue Water is offering the $10 Sweet Chili Boursin Burger, featuring a 6-ounce brisket blend patty topped with Boursin cheese spread, a ginger ale-battered onion ring, jalapeno coleslaw and sweet chili honey.

Bostwick Lake Inn: A smash burger by the lake

Bostwick Lake Inn, located at 8521 Belding Road NE in Rockford, is serving its $10 Smash Pub Burger for Burger Week.

The burger features two USDA Choice beef patties, American cheese, shaved lettuce, pickles and house-made Thousand Island dressing.

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille: A burger-and-fries classic

Brann’s Steakhouse and Grille is joining Grand Rapids Burger Week with its Steakhouse Burger & Fries for $8.99.

The burger features mayo, fresh lettuce and tomato on a buttery brioche bun and comes served with Brann’s seasoned fries.

The Burger Week special is available at all five Brann’s locations: Godwin Heights (4157 Division Ave. S, Grand Rapids), Wedgewood Park (3475 Fairlanes Ave. SW, Grandville), Caledonia (6450 100th St. SE, Caledonia), Holland (12234 James St., Holland) and Cascade (5510 28th St. SE, Grand Rapids).

Burger Theory: Two classics make the cut

Burger Theory at 310 Pearl St. NW in Grand Rapids is offering two Burger Week specials.

The $9.99 Jalapeno Popper Burger starts with a fresh, never-frozen beef patty seasoned with Burger Theory’s house blend and topped with bacon, cream cheese, fresh jalapenos, roasted garlic mayo and fresh lime juice on a brioche bun.

The $7.99 Classic keeps things simple with American cheese, grilled onions, lettuce, tomato, pickles and signature KGB sauce on a soft brioche bun.

Char + Barrel: A from-scratch smash burger

Char + Barrel, located at 12 S. Main St. in Rockford, is offering its $10 Smash Burger.

The restaurant makes the burger completely from scratch, including the bun, ground beef, mayo, pickles and cheese. Fries can be added for $2.

Dave & Buster’s: A longtime favorite

Dave & Buster’s at 3660 28th St. SE in Kentwood is serving its $7 Dave’s Double Cheeseburger during Burger Week.

The classic double cheeseburger includes two smashed patties topped with American cheese, lettuce, pickle, tomato, onions and secret sauce.

Dinks and Dingers: A pickleball-inspired burger

Dinks and Dingers, located at 5080 Broadmoor Ave. SE in Grand Rapids, is serving the $10 Dingers Original Smashburger.

The burger includes lettuce, tomato, red onion, dill pickle chips, cheddar cheese and roasted garlic mayo.

Gypsum Grill and Event Center: The Son of a Tot Burger stacks up

Gypsum Grill and Event Center, located at 330A Covell Ave. SW in Walker, is offering the $8 Son of a Tot Burger.

The creation features a smash patty, a smashed house-made tot patty, fried onion, American cheese, pickles and chipotle ranch on a brioche bun.

Kobold’s Kitchen: Two smash burger options

Kobold’s Kitchen, located at 2450 Plainfield Ave. NE in Grand Rapids, is offering two Burger Week choices.

The $9 Classic Smash comes topped with baby lettuce, tomato, pickles, burger sauce and a choice of American, pepper jack, provolone, Swiss or white cheddar cheese.

The $10 Oklahoma Onion burger features a smash patty loaded with caramelized and griddled onions, American cheese, pickles and burger sauce.

Logan’s Alley: The Wesmillo Burger packs flavor

Logan’s Alley, located at 916 Michigan St. NE in Grand Rapids, is serving the $10 Wesmillo Burger.

The double smash burger includes jalapeno cream cheese, grilled jalapenos, red onions, pickles, cheddar, bacon and red pepper sauce served on English muffin toast.

Nonla Burger: Fried pickles take center stage

Nonla Burger, located at 449 Bridge St. NW in Grand Rapids, is offering the $8 Fried Pickle Burger.

The burger features a double patty, fried pickles, sliced cheddar cheese, sweet onion and Cajun-spiced horseradish aioli.

Russo Italian Restaurant + Market: An Italian-inspired burger

Russo Italian Restaurant + Market, located at 350 84th St. SW, Suite 510, in Byron Center, is offering the $10 Russo Burger.

The burger features a Byron Center Meats beef patty, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, onions and a choice of cheese on a brioche bun. Guests can upgrade it to a Bruschetta Burger for an additional $2, adding bruschetta, herb ricotta, basil and balsamic glaze.

Sundance Grill and Bar: A green chile twist

Sundance Grill and Bar is offering the $10 Green Chile Cheese Burger at both locations: 151 Ottawa Ave. NW in Grand Rapids and 5755 28th St. SE in Grand Rapids.

The burger features green chiles, aged Colby cheese, tomatoes and roasted red pepper sauce on a toasted brioche bun.

Grand Rapids Burger Week gives burger fans a chance to explore local favorites and new creations while enjoying special app-only pricing. Download the app at https://www.grburgerweek.com/ and start planning the next burger stop.