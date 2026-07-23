Tasty never retired

If you venture to the Breton Meadows Shopping Center, you’ll find a glorious mecca of Mediterranean food and much more: Tasty Gyro & Coney Island. Founded by Sami Shatara and his wife, Suzan, legends in the Grand Rapids Mediterranean food scene as co-founders of the long-running Pita House restaurants, they had both retired many years back. But lucky for us, they decided to un-retire and have returned to creating delicious food for the citizens of GR.

Full disclosure: I’ve been a Tasty Gyro regular for many years now. Today, I went with possibly the most basic order, a Tasty Gyro combo with Greek fries, but it’s tough to resist, as they make these items better than just about anyone around. The gyro is massive, stuffed with a perfectly prepared mix of lamb and seasoned beef, lettuce, tomato, onion, feta, and cucumber sauce. Their legendary Greek fries are topped with spices, feta, and a special Tasty Greek Vinaigrette. Combos come with a fountain drink or a can of pop, and since they’re well-stocked with Faygo, I’m going for the can every time.

Beyond the Mediterranean basics, there’s an incredible array of menu options: Coney dogs, burgers, Philly steak, a chopped cheese sandwich, shawarma, salads, and more. A couple favorites:

The New Yorker Coney, an all-beef dog topped with chili, sauerkraut, onion, cheddar, and mustard—a glorious mess.

The Chili Cheddar Burger, a 1/3-pound beef patty with Cincinnati chili, mustard-seasoned grilled onions, and melted cheddar.

A recent menu addition, the Cooper Melt Sammie, features thin-sliced ribeye, grilled onions, provolone, Cooper sharp cheese, A1, mayo, and banana peppers on a sesame bun. It’s amazing. And don’t miss out on Suzan’s famous falafel!

Their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram @tastygyro are lively and have updates on new menu items and specials. You can order at the restaurant or place your order online at their website, tastygyroconeyisland.com, ahead of time, so it’s ready when you arrive.

Tasty Gyro & Coney Island can be found at 2269 44th St. SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49508, behind the Tommy’s car wash.

Highest recommendation!