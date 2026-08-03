A slice of Culture

I’ve always believed cheese deserves more than a supporting role on the plate. So when a shop dedicated entirely to cheese landed on my radar, I knew I had to investigate.

Growing up, the refrigerator leaned more toward roquefort dressing, blue cheese, extra-sharp cheddar, and the occasional Swiss destined for Reubens on pumpernickel, not rye. Later came feta crumbled over Greek salads with beets that stained it blush pink, and creamy chèvre that quickly became non-negotiable on any appetizer menu. So when a place promises cheese as an experience rather than an afterthought, it tends to get my full attention.

That’s exactly what I found at Culture Cheese Shop in downtown Holland. I arrived craving a grilled cheese—blame the cold, wet spring—but missed the lunch window. Fortunately, disappointment doesn’t last long in a place that treats cheese like a craft.

Inside, the shop feels like a European-style counter reimagined for West Michigan. An open display case showcases more than 80 rotating cheeses from local makers, American artisans, and international producers. Nothing sits pre-packaged for long; instead, cheeses are cut fresh to order, often from the wheel, and nearly everything can be sampled before you commit. It’s less grocery aisle, more guided exploration.

In the back, a counter-service bistro turns those same cheeses into “Toasties”—grilled cheese sandwiches elevated with seasonal combinations, specialty breads, house-made jams, and scratch soups. The menu changes regularly, which feels less like indecision and more like permission to return often.

Beyond the cheese case, the shop doubles as a boutique pantry. Shelves carry hard-to-find ingredients like teff flour and globally inspired spice blends—small details that hint at a broader culinary curiosity. And for those who want structure around their indulgence, there are cheese and wine clubs, plus curated tasting events that explore everything from pairing fundamentals to vertical tastings of aged selections.

Even without a hot sandwich that day, I left with a grab-and-go snack pack, a few cheese curds for immediate grazing, and a small wedge of something delightfully funky for later. In a world of predictable deli counters, Culture Cheese Shop turns cheese into an invitation—to slow down, sample widely, and maybe rethink what “comfort food” really means.