What’s Cooking?

One of the great privileges of my job and my life is how much I get to travel, and when I do, I put a premium on cultural experiences and especially experiences around food. That emphasis carries over to the time when I’m home in Grand Rapids and somewhat surprisingly (but in the most exciting way) the best meals I’ve had in Grand Rapids in the last year haven’t been in a restaurant; they’ve been in a home.

Let me explain.

I was first introduced to Joel Taylor when he came to cook a birthday dinner for my grandmother and five other guests. As someone who’s interested in food beyond just having a meal, and who might consider themselves to be somewhat of an amateur chef themself, being able to watch the entire process, ask questions, and get a glimpse into the world of a professional kitchen right in your own home is incredibly unique and special, as is being able to curate a menu together ahead of time.

For example: a couple years ago, I was traveling through Buffalo, New York and had a Beef on Weck sandwich for the very first time. It quickly jumped into being one of my favorite sandwiches of all time (certainly top 5, slide into my Instagram DM’s for the other four) and I haven’t been able to find one anywhere in Grand Rapids since, or even West Michigan in general. I told Joel and he created a Beef on Weck doing everything from scratch including baking the unique buns which are one of the most important and distinct parts of the sandwich.

It’s a great pleasure to come across someone at the very top of their craft. It’s an even greater pleasure when they’re right here in your own community. It’s the greatest pleasure when they come to your home and share their gift with such joy, passion, skill, and kindness. So, without anything further, I’m very pleased to be able to introduce you to Grand Rapids’ own, Executive Chef Joel Taylor.

Hi Joel and thanks so much for doing this. Could we begin with having you tell us a little about your background, how you got your start as a chef, and the path and journey to where you’re at now?

Absolutely. I’m a foodie and have been my entire life. As a youngster I would hang around my grandma’s kitchen and always looked forward to meals at the holidays with my family and helping to prepare them. Professionally, I started out as a busser at Bostwick Lake Inn. Two weeks into my job there they threw me to the wolves on the line. I picked it up fairly quickly and moved around to a few different kitchens from there, including a diner my father owned on Plainfield called Fatboy which is where I learned speed and breakfast cooking. I wanted to get into a bit more higher end food, so I eventually left the diner.

What was next for you?

I was part of the team that helped open Reds on the River in Rockford and that’s where I really gained interest in being a chef and thought about it and cooking in a much different and much more serious way. It was an incredible experience. We were very uniquely a kitchen that made absolutely everything from scratch, and were also always extremely busy. I worked with great people there and we’d challenge each other and threw different ideas back and forth all shift.

What type of ideas would you throw back and forth?

Everything from pitches for specials, to new things that we’d tried or other restaurants we’d discovered, or a new technique we’d learned or seen or been practicing.

What was next after Reds on the River?

After Reds on the River, I got a job as an executive chef at a restaurant up north, and then moved back home and was a chef for a large catering company in Grand Rapids. I lost my job during Covid when catering stopped, and with the help of a few customers, then went out on my own and started doing what I’m doing today which is both events and cooking for groups of all sizes in their homes, and I love it. Nothing makes me happier than cooking for those who appreciate it.

What size groups do you cook for? Is there a limit? And from what I understand, you offer cooking classes, too, right?

I’ve done and do dinners for as few as two people, galas for as many as five hundred, and absolutely everything in between.

And I do offer a type of cooking class that can be tailored to whatever a client might be looking for. I can do anything from coming in to someone’s home and teaching them how to make something like homemade pasta, for example, or I can just explain everything I’m doing as I cook and they can watch and ask questions.

Like I do, asking you a million questions as you work and no matter what it is you’re preparing.

Exactly.

I don’t mean to give away any trade secrets, but one thing I learned that I found super interesting just as one very simple example and that I now incorporate myself into my own cooking, is you always bring your own pepper to cook with that you toast first, then crush.

That’s right. Toasting the pepper first helps bring out more flavor and aroma and a different and better taste.

This is part of what I’ve fallen in love with: the privilege of learning secrets of a professional kitchen right in your own home. What are some of your favorite foods or types of things to cook?

I’m trained in classic French technique which I incorporate into a lot of the professional cooking I do and combine those more classical techniques and training with some fusion, as well, when needed and called for. I love Thai food and Mexican, for example, when I’m eating myself.

In all my cooking, though, the common element is I look to use as many local products as possible, as well as the cleanest products possible, and the things that are in season or most fresh. Like when you told me you wanted to serve fish for a dinner. Instead of us choosing which fish ahead of time, I went to the market and talked to the mongers and found what was most fresh that day and then built the meal around that.

And it was fantastic and a great way to put a meal and evening together.

Absolutely. It’s the best way to cook and eat.

What’s the craziest thing you’ve been asked to prepare? Was it my Beef on Weck sandwich request?

Not even close. No matter what a customer might be looking for, even if it’s something I’m not extremely familiar with already, I love researching it and testing it and then pulling it off.

What’s the best way for people to find you or get in touch with you?

The best way is via my website, smittenchef.com, or just by emailing me directly at joeltylr6170@gmail.com or calling at 616-551-6651.