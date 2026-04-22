Fresh on the scene: The wrap-up

We’re rounding the corner on our series spotlighting the wave of new restaurants that have opened over the past year—and what a delicious year it’s been for West Michigan dining. From the inventive plates at Dirty Plate Bistro, to the crowd-pleasing slices at Two Sons Pizza, the polished comfort of Prime Casual Steakhouse, and the steady stream of fresh concepts inside the Grand Rapids Downtown Market, it’s clear the city’s culinary map keeps expanding in all the right directions.

But the story doesn’t end there. Beyond the headliners, a new crop of casual, craveable spots has quietly (and sometimes not so quietly) been shaping neighborhood dining scenes across Grand Rapids. From sandwich counters built on scratch-made comfort to sushi bars adding late-night energy to bustling corridors, and even bold Latin-fusion kitchens bringing fresh perspective to familiar flavors—there’s no shortage of places worth adding to your rotation.

Here are a few more new stops that are helping define what dining out in Grand Rapids looks like right now.

New Sandwich Spots

In East Grand Rapids’ Gaslight Village, Nichole Achram recently opened Molly’s Café and Deli, which offers hearty hot and cold sandwiches, salads and baked goods.

Achram, a trained pastry chef, and team makes all the food from scratch, working to use products from local purveyors as often as possible, like its East Grand Reuben, made with Detroit-famous Sy Ginsberg corned beef.

Meanwhile, in August 2025, The Toasted Pickle opened up its third location at 820 Michigan St. The deli opened up its first spot eight years ago in Grand Haven before expanding into Rockford. Now, its Michigan Street location is serving up its selection of sandwiches like the Cuban and French Dip, to Grand Rapidians. Along with sandwiches, it also offers fresh-squeezed lemonade and milkshakes.

New Sushi Spots

Kawa Sushi, 415 Bridge St.

Maru Sushi closed its Bridge Street location in 2024, which allowed Kawa Sushi owner Robert Asai to bring his craft to downtown.

Asai operates Kawa Sushi and Grill and Kawa Express in Rockford.

The Grand Rapids location joins the eclectic mixture of Bridge Street restaurants and bars, offering its sushi rolls, entrées and drinks. It also hosts a regular karaoke night. A nightly 3 to pm happy hour with 50% off House Sake, Sapporo, Kirin and Asahi beer plus appetizer discounts is a can’t-miss way to try out the spot.

Rock ‘N’ Thai Café, 1117 Wealthy St.

With locations in Holland and Hudsonville, Rock ‘N’ Thai made its way to Grand Rapids, opening up a location at 1117 Wealthy St.

The menu ranges from stir fries and curry to noodle bowls and soups. And those worried about the Thai spice options, Rock ‘N’ Thai offers a range from no spice all the way to Thai hot and the even hotter Lao hot.

Vel Sushi and Pho, 122 Oakes St.

In Studio Park, Vel Sushi and Pho is ladling out one of the finest cures to a cold: pho, a noodle soup from Vietnam.

The menu also includes sushi, boba tea and fried rice.

The owners, Anu Sung and Aceu Thawng, have years of restaurant experience and already hope to find a second location in the Grand Rapids area.

Latin Fusion

Somos, 8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW

A call for “authentic cuisine” in Byron Center resulted in Somos, which is serving up a Latin-fusion menu.

The restaurant features a bright, modern dining room with a menu full of small plates, lunch and dinner options and a full bar menu. The food is all prepped in house, with a focus on sustainability and quality take on bold flavors and creativity.

From duck wing drumettes and Spanish meatballs to shrimp and adobo grits, chargrilled pork tenderloin and ribeye a la plancha, the menu at Somos will keep mouths watering.

Did we miss your favorite new haunt or do you know of a new spot opening soon, let us know, lenos@hour-media.com.