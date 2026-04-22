Earth Day, Arbor Day & Tree City USA

Across West Michigan, the stretch between Earth Day (April 22) and Arbor Day (April 24) feels less like two separate observances and more like a natural progression.

In Grand Rapids and nearby communities—East Grand Rapids, Kentwood, and Holland—late April is when environmental awareness turns into something more visible. Recycling bins get a little more attention. Parks fill with volunteers. Trees go into the ground.

The numbers behind that effort are substantial. Over the past year, Michiganders recycled more than 800,000 tons of material—about 158 pounds per person. Altogether, that’s enough to equal the weight of 10 Mackinac Bridges or fill several football stadiums. It’s a statewide figure, but it’s built from everyday habits in places like Grand Rapids.

“State investment, community action, communication, and collaboration are driving progress,” said Phil Roos, director of Michigan’s Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy.

Locally, that progress shows up in different ways.

In Kentwood, it’s hands-on. Residents gather at Veterans Memorial Park each April to plant trees together, part of the city’s annual Arbor Day celebration. “Our trees are an essential part of what makes our city healthy, beautiful, and a great place to call home,” said Mayor Stephen Kepley, as the city marked another year as a Tree City USA community.

Kentwood residents can pick up a free tree seedling April 21–24 at the Kentwood Activities Center, 355 48th St. SE. Seedlings will be available from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Friday, while supplies last. The seedlings available: sugar maples, jack pines, highbush cranberry, white pine, and black elderberry. Residents can check seedling availability by calling the Parks and Recreation Department at 616.656.5270.

In East Grand Rapids, the focus is more long-term. The city has also earned its 12th consecutive Tree City USA designation, recognizing its sustained investment in urban forestry and care of public trees. The city manages more than 7,200 public trees, with ongoing planting, pruning, and maintenance throughout the year. “Our beautiful tree canopy defines our community’s character,” said Mayor Katie Favale. “It promotes environmental health and contributes to the quality of life our residents cherish.”

Out toward the lakeshore in Holland, the business community is part of the mix, too. PADNOS, a longtime regional recycler, marked Earth Day with a $35,000 donation to the Michigan Sustainable Business Forum and a tree-planting initiative tied to customer activity. “We’re eager to see the impact our donation will have,” said Kari Bliss, principal of sustainability at PADNOS.

Taken together, these efforts reflect the steady actions happening across the region—at home, in city parks, and through local organizations.

By the time Arbor Day rolls around, the shift is easy to see. What starts as awareness earlier in the week ends with new trees, cleaner neighborhoods, and a renewed sense of community.