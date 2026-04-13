Fresh on the scene: part 4, pizza!

Here at Grand Rapids Magazine, we keep a close eye on the city’s evolving food scene, highlighting the newest and most exciting places to eat. Each spring, we round up standout openings for our Cover story feature, and this March/April issue put a spotlight on several buzzy newcomers. No restaurant roundup would feel complete without a nod to a recent addition to Grand Rapids’ already strong pizza lineup. And this one brings something extra—variety, nostalgia, and even pinball.

Two Sons Pizza, 67 Ottawa Ave.

Traverse City-based Two Sons Pizza opened their pop-up shop in November 2025 in the former Stan’s Taco location on Ottawa Avenue. But there’s more coming, as owners Jen and Steve Tyson will open another Grand Rapids pizza concept this year.

The restaurant will focus on pizza styles from around the country, ranging from Detroit-style to Chicago deep dish and the East Coast styles from New York City and New Haven.

Two Sons Pizza initially opened in Traverse City three years ago, with 20-inch pizzas sold whole and by the slice. On the menu includes classic pies like cheese, pepperoni and meatball to signatures like the TC Pie, with cherry barbecue sauce, slow smoked pulled pork and red and green onions, and Mushy Madness with sauteed mushrooms, ricotta cheese, truffle oil and basil.

The Tysons moved to Michigan from New York City and struggled to find suitable East Coast pizza, leading to the new business. On top of working to serve up delectable pizza, the business also aims to take care of its employees with a solid wage, full benefits and then some

The restaurant does not take reservations and offers high chairs, with outdoor seating where dogs are allowed. It is located at 67 Ottawa Ave SW, Grand Rapids, MI 49503. If you’re trying to find it, it’s about a 32-minute drive or an 11-minute walk depending on where you’re coming from. You can view the menu at twosonspizza.com.

As for hours, they’re open Monday through Wednesday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m., Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.