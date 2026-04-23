City opens zoning update to public input

The City of Grand Rapids Planning Department today announced the launch of Zone GR, a comprehensive effort to update the City’s Zoning Ordinance in alignment with Bridge to Our Future, the citizen-driven Community Master Plan adopted in late 2024.

The project kicks off with a community launch event from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12 at the Grand Rapids Public Library, located at 111 Library St NE. The event is free and open to the public. Attendees will hear a short presentation on the project, then explore interactive stations covering zoning basics, the current code and proposed changes. Spanish translation, food and refreshments will be provided. All ages are welcome.

Grand Rapids’ Zoning Ordinance has been updated many times over the years, but it could better support the goals the community set together in Bridge to Our Future for more housing options, walkable business districts and a healthier environment. Zone GR is designed to modernize the rules that shape how the city grows and will seek public input on specific items at key points in the process.

“Bridge to Our Future set a great vision for our community, and now it is time to dive deeper into the details with residents to bring this plan to life through the Zoning Ordinance,” said Layla Aslani, the City’s project manager for Zone GR. “Zoning may sound abstract, but it plays a large role in shaping our city and neighborhoods.”

Community members are invited to attend the May 12 event, sign up for project updates and participate throughout the process. More information and registration are available at grandrapidsmi.gov/ZoneGR. Registration is not required, but it is encouraged for planning purposes.