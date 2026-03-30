Fresh on the scene: part 1, Dirty Plate Bistro

Across the nation, the restaurant business still feels like a battlefield. A sector once celebrated for its creativity and resilience was pummeled by pandemic shutdowns, with tens of thousands of eateries failing to survive the aftermath and operational costs climbing sharply in the years since.

Even as broader industry closures have eased — hitting multi-year lows in 2025 according to recent data — the scars remain: independent operators face razor-thin margins, labor shortages persist, and consumer habits shifted irrevocably toward takeout and value-oriented dining.

Yet in Grand Rapids, while the national narrative might seem grim, the local restaurant landscape tells a more nuanced story. The city has seen some notable losses from beloved longtime eateries, but dozens of new concepts have launched in the past year, and more are on the way. Several innovative newcomers signal an industry still in motion. That resilience isn’t accidental, it reflects a community and hospitality sector willing to innovate, pivot and open its doors even as broader economic headwinds test the very economics of dining out.

Welcome to the Big Time: New tables, cool digs

Dirty Plate Bistro, 961 E. Fulton St.

While its name might not inspire the cleanest of environments, Dirty Plate Bistro opened in fall 2025 across from one of the hottest spots in town, Black Napkin, the smash burger joint that often has a line around the corner.

Initially located out in Saranac, Dirty Plate relocated to Fulton Street with owner and chef Benjamin Striewski looking to pump out his rotating menu of American-French fusion cuisine. The menu rotates biweekly, keeping both Striewski and diners figuring out what might come out of the kitchen next. Menu sections remain fairly static, with a section of handhelds like a burger, pork belly sandwich and reuben to entrees like veal scallopini marsala and Elk Parmentier du bistro.

Striewski keeps products as local as possible and, in the era of ever-rising costs at restaurants, manages to keep nearly every dish between $10 and $30.