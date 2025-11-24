Somos brings Latin-fusion scratch kitchen to Byron Center

When Sarah Pfeiffer asked family and friends in Byron Center what the community was missing, the answer was clear: “authentic cuisine.” That insight inspired her to open Somos, a Latin-fusion scratch kitchen that reflects both her culinary vision and the chef’s background.

“That request perfectly reflected my personal experience, and our chef’s background, and Somos a Latin-fusion scratch kitchen restaurant was born,” Pfeiffer said.

For Pfeiffer, the inspiration goes beyond flavor. “What I love about the Central American countries I’ve visited and lived in was more than food; the menus were based on local ingredients,” she said.

Chef Ryan Brewer leads the kitchen, crafting a menu that balances bold flavor, creativity and craftsmanship. Dishes range from adobo chicken to fresh ceviche and house-made corn-infused ice cream, highlighting Somos’ globally inspired, Latin-influenced approach.

General Manager Serena Eckhardt has overseen the restaurant from concept to completion. “I’m so proud to share the attention to detail that has gone into our restaurant’s creation,” Eckhardt said. “We made sure to choose products as locally sourced as possible with sustainability and ethics in mind, and we are a ‘from scratch’ establishment. We make all of our own cocktail syrups, and even the bread and buns for our burgers.”

Somos is located at 8282 Pfeiffer Farms Dr. SW and serves appetizers, small plates, lunch, dinner, cocktails and dessert. The restaurant is open daily starting at 11 a.m., with a grand opening celebration scheduled for Dec. 2, 2025.

For more information on hours and menu items, visit www.SomosByronCenter.com