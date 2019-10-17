Our top Weekend Picks

This weekend features Beer City on a baseball field. And much more.

Brews in the Grove

(Saturday)

This beer festival features breweries from Beer City Brewers Guild. Each brewery will bring a “unique, one-off beer” or debut a new beer. There will also be pro-am beers, and yard games and food trucks will be on hand. Lawn chairs and small pop-up tents are encouraged.

The festival is on Oct. 19 from 1-5 p.m. at Ballpark 4 at Riverside Park. Photo via fb.com.

Judy Collins

(Sunday)

Singer-songwriter Judy Collins has “inspired audiences” since the 1960s through her “iconic” 50-album body of work.”

The concert is on Oct. 20 from 7:30-9 p.m. at St. Cecilia Music Center.

The Masquerade Party

(Saturday)

“Be the first to experience Grand Rapids’ newest music venue before it opens.” AB and Liz of The Lemon Bowl are behind the party.

The party is on Oct. 19 from 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. at the Listening Room.

Flight Friday

(Friday)

Market Hall merchants and restaurants will have food and beverage flights available all day. “Find a new favorite drink or dish!”

The food-and-drink event is on Oct. 18 from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Downtown Market.

Laugh-Infused Brunch

(Sunday)

This comedy showcase will feature several acts, as well as a bloody Mary bar, cocktails and a limited lunch menu.

The 21-and-older show is on Oct. 20 from 12-3 p.m. at Stella’s Lounge. Doors open at 11 a.m.

