Theater producing Michigan premiere of ‘Gloria’

Actors’ Theatre is producing the Michigan premiere of the play “Gloria,” a 2016 Pulitzer Prize finalist by Branden Jacobs-Jenkins.

In this “dark comedy,” a group of young editorial assistants are pursuing ambitious careers, starting at one of New York’s “most esteemed cultural magazines,” according to the theater.

“When a seemingly normal day at the office turns out to be anything but, these aspiring journalists recognize an opportunity to seize a career-defining moment,” the theater says.

The production includes a “moment of graphic violence.”

The show is at Spectrum Theater in Grand Rapids at 8 p.m. on Oct. 10-12 and 17-19 and at 3 p.m. on Oct. 13.

Tickets are available online and $24-$28.

