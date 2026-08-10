August feels like an entire month of the Sunday Scaries, wrapped in the dread that summer’s ending and you still haven’t checked off the fun stuff.
Last week, we gave you 10 summer bucket-list ideas, including seeing a concert outdoors. From Great Lakes Brass at Meijer Gardens to big-name acts at Acrisure, there are still plenty of ways to squeeze in one more summer show outside. But there are plenty of great indoor concerts on the horizon, too. Duck inside GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Aug. 27 for a homegrown favorite: Greensky Bluegrass — and dare we say it, maybe even Billy Strings? Okay, that last one’s a fantasy. But after his surprise appearance with Sam Bush at St. Cecilia in March, it doesn’t feel completely out of the realm of possibility.
The good news: summer isn’t over yet.
Here are 30 shows to see before you say goodbye to summer.
August
- Aug. 11 — Great Lakes Brass: A Love Letter to New Orleans — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
- Aug. 11 — Goo Goo Dolls — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 11 — Happy Together Tour — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- Aug. 14 — Hank Williams Jr. — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 15 — Five Finger Death Punch — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 16 — Hilary Duff — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 18 — Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Northview High School Jazz Band — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
- Aug. 21 — Grand Rapids Festival Chorus: Verdi’s Messa da Requiem — Fountain Street Church
- Aug. 21 — Lindsey Stirling — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 22 — Thomas Rhett with Emily Ann Roberts and Conner Smith — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 22 — Theory of a Deadman — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- Aug. 23 — Brandi Carlile — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 25 — Grand Rapids Ballet — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
- Aug. 25 — Tedeschi Trucks Band — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 26 — Kesha — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 27 — Greensky Bluegrass — GLC Live at 20 Monroe
- Aug. 27 — Mötley Crüe — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 28 — Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 29 — Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Aug. 30 — Josh Groban — Acrisure Amphitheater
September
- Sept. 1 — Rufus Du Sol — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 3 — TLC — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 10 — Pitbull — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 11 — Billy Idol — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 12 — Alabama with Craig Morgan — Van Andel Arena
- Sept. 12 — John Mulaney with Fred Armisen, Mike Birbiglia and Nick Kroll — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 14 — Indigo Girls — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater
- Sept. 19 — Opera Grand Rapids at ArtPrize — Rosa Parks Circle
- Sept. 19 — The B-52s with Devo — Acrisure Amphitheater
- Sept. 22 — Mumford & Sons — Acrisure Amphitheater