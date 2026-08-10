August feels like an entire month of the Sunday Scaries, wrapped in the dread that summer’s ending and you still haven’t checked off the fun stuff.

Last week, we gave you 10 summer bucket-list ideas, including seeing a concert outdoors. From Great Lakes Brass at Meijer Gardens to big-name acts at Acrisure, there are still plenty of ways to squeeze in one more summer show outside. But there are plenty of great indoor concerts on the horizon, too. Duck inside GLC Live at 20 Monroe on Aug. 27 for a homegrown favorite: Greensky Bluegrass — and dare we say it, maybe even Billy Strings? Okay, that last one’s a fantasy. But after his surprise appearance with Sam Bush at St. Cecilia in March, it doesn’t feel completely out of the realm of possibility.

The good news: summer isn’t over yet.

Here are 30 shows to see before you say goodbye to summer.



August

Aug. 11 — Great Lakes Brass: A Love Letter to New Orleans — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Goo Goo Dolls — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 11 — Happy Together Tour — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Aug. 14 — Hank Williams Jr. — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 15 — Five Finger Death Punch — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 16 — Hilary Duff — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 18 — Grand Rapids Jazz Orchestra with Northview High School Jazz Band — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

Aug. 21 — Grand Rapids Festival Chorus: Verdi’s Messa da Requiem — Fountain Street Church

Aug. 21 — Lindsey Stirling — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Thomas Rhett with Emily Ann Roberts and Conner Smith — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 22 — Theory of a Deadman — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Aug. 23 — Brandi Carlile — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Grand Rapids Ballet — Frederik Meijer Gardens Amphitheater

Aug. 25 — Tedeschi Trucks Band — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 26 — Kesha — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 27 — Greensky Bluegrass — GLC Live at 20 Monroe

Aug. 27 — Mötley Crüe — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 28 — Toto with Christopher Cross and The Romantics — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 29 — Tim McGraw with 49 Winchester — Acrisure Amphitheater

Aug. 30 — Josh Groban — Acrisure Amphitheater

September