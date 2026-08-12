Downtown Market gets creative with its weekend lineup

Downtown Market is full of beans — literally — this weekend, along with plenty of art, food, music and reasons to stick around.

From a free, family-friendly ArtPrize workshop to an artisan jewelry market, live music, patio pizza, brunch specials and more, there’s enough happening Aug. 14-16 to make a day — or a whole weekend — of it.

Friday: Dinner, drinks and live music

Ease into the weekend at Rák Thai, where Happy Hour runs from 3-6 p.m. Friday. Stick around for dinner and live music and let the weekend officially begin.

Saturday: Make art, then make dinner

Saturday brings a chance to get involved in the art that will soon be on display at the Market.

From 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., the Market will host a free, family-friendly Community ArtPrize Workshop in the second-floor Banquet Room. Guests can work alongside Grand Rapidian Arturo Morales, one of the Market’s 2026 ArtPrize artists, to create large-scale pieces made from seeds and beans and inspired by Día de los Muertos.

The finished pieces will be displayed at the Market during ArtPrize, beginning Sept. 12. No art experience is required, and everyone is welcome to participate.

Later, head to Sav Sav by Squibb for its Patio Pizza Party from 2-8 p.m. The evening features fresh Neapolitan-style pizzas and a wine tasting with Decanter + Coupe Imports from 3-6 p.m. Grab a pizza, sample some wine and settle in on the patio.

Heading to a show at Acrisure Amphitheater? The Market makes an easy pre-show stop. Park at the Market, grab dinner, drinks or dessert, then take the free, air-conditioned shuttle or make the half-mile walk to the venue.

Staying put? Rák Thai will also have karaoke, so there’s always the option to sing your way through Saturday night.

Sunday: Shop local, then brunch

Sunday brings the return of the Artisan Jewelry Market to the Market Shed, where more than 25 makers will showcase handcrafted rings, necklaces, bracelets, beaded pieces, accessories and more.

After shopping, grab something to eat from the Market Hall merchants and settle onto the patio for live music from John Everett, playing from 11:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Sunday is also week three of the Market’s Brunch Bites series, which brings limited-time brunch specials to the Market every Sunday in August. Expect Thai-inspired breakfast burritos, lox and bagels, doughnut fried chicken sandwiches, French toast bubble teas, mimosas and more.

For complete event details, visit downtownmarketgr.com.