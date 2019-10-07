Grand Rapids Ballet is presenting ‘Firebird’

The Grand Rapids Ballet is kicking off its next season with a collection of performances that includes music from the 1910 Russian ballet “Firebird.”

The production this month will feature several pieces: a “Firebird” adaption by San Francisco Ballet’s resident choreographer Yuri Possokhov; “Mozart Symphony” by Grand Rapids Ballet Artistic Director James Sofranko; “Cold Virtues” by Adam Hougland; and a world premiere by the ballet company’s choreographer-in-residence Penny Saunders.

Performances are on Oct. 18-19 and 25 at 7:30 p.m. and on Oct. 19-20 at 2 p.m. at the Peter Martin Wege Theatre downtown.