Run for it at The Zombie Dash

Night falls, and you are part of a small band of survivors on a recon mission through a zombie-infested downtown Grand Rapids.

The Zombie Dash is a horrifying 5k run through downtown at night.

“Survivors” will run a 5k course between sunset and darkness, while holding three flags, or “life strips,” safe from over 200 volunteers parading as hungry zombies. Losing the strips counts as “infection” or time penalties.

The 5k course will be clearly marked with arrow signs and volunteers at key intersections. The race begins and ends at the 6th Street Bridge, and the course meanders by the Grand River. There are two “feed zones” on the kK route where slow-moving zombies will try to steal life strips.

The race is on Oct. 19 at 6:45 p.m. No late starts are permitted after 7:15 p.m. for safety reasons.

New for this year is a zombie costume contest prior to the race from 5:45 to 6:15 p.m. There will also be a separate paintball station where participants can shoot a few paintballs at the zombie hordes.

Registration for the race is available online. The deadline for a guaranteed T-shirt is Oct. 8. A portion of the proceeds will go to Michigan Blood and the Michigan Blood Stem Cell Programs.

