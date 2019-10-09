‘Frozen Jr.’ is taking the stage

A stage version of Disney’s “Frozen” is opening downtown.

The Grand Rapids Civic Theatre School of Theatre Arts is presenting “Frozen Jr.” in 10 performances at various dates and times from Oct. 18-27.

Based on the 2013 movie, this show is adapted for young performers from the Broadway musical that opened in 2017.

“Frozen Jr.” follows the story of Princess Elsa and Princess Anna of the kingdom Arendelle. Elsa has spent her life hiding her magic that can create ice and snow. But when anxiety at her public coronation causes an icy outburst, a never-ending winter and Elsa’s quick retreat, Anna sets out to find her.

A cast of “loveable characters” join her quest, including the ice salesman Kristoff, his reindeer sidekick and the comical snowman Olaf.

“The power of sisterhood and beauty of believing in yourself come together in the magical tale of Anna and Elsa,” the theater says.

Tickets are $15.

