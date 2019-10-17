Suburban brewery schedules opening

A new brewery in the area is embracing the great outdoors.

Third Nature Brewing Co., a rustic brewery and taproom in Plainfield Township, is set to have its grand opening on Oct. 28, the co-owners have announced.

Third Nature sits on 7.5 acres at 7733 Childsdale Ave. NE, in good proximity to both the Rogue River and White Pine Trail.

The taproom will have 12 to 15 beers on tap, including specialty and seasonal rotations.

The food menu will feature standard “comfort foods” like pizzas and hot sandwiches, as well as healthier options like power bowls and salads.

The co-owners — Rockford natives and brothers Troy Zitzelsberger and Chad Zitzelsberger and their brother-in-law Bryce Roebke — received the green light for the plan back in April.

They are avid runners and bikers, and the goal of Third Nature is to be a haven for outdoor enthusiasts like them, Chad Zitzelsberger said previously.

Troy Zitzelsberger is a certified cicerone. He is also the former owner of Hop Mori Brewing Company in Seoul, South Korea, which he closed to start Third Nature with his family.

The architect on the project was Progressive AE, and Caledonia-based Pel Construction served as the general contractor.