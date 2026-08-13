Weekend Spotlight: Enchanted Woods & Fae Ball — goats optional

Knights in shining armor. Wizards. Fairies. Fire jugglers. Princesses. Ladies in waiting. Performance art. Dancing. Archery.

And, for reasons I have not yet been able to determine, goats.

That’s what I gathered from browsing through the photo gallery for this weekend’s Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball, and honestly, I’m not sure I need to know much more.

The whole thing takes place Saturday night, Aug. 15, on a secluded 22-acre woodland estate in Byron Center, which seems like exactly the sort of place where you’d expect to encounter a goat (at least in Byron Center of yore), but not exactly a knight, fairy or mysterious magician wandering through the woods.

This is the Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball, a nighttime Renaissance-fair-meets-fantasy-party organized by Grand Rapids Swing Dance Inc. It’s back for another year, and according to organizer Steve Zaagman, the event has expanded into an entire evening of fantasy adventure.

“We want people to feel like they have stepped inside a fantasy story,” Zaagman says, “where they can discover hidden places, meet unforgettable characters and dance beneath the stars.”

Well, apparently there will be plenty to discover.

The property is divided into four fantasy realms — Fairy Hills, Moon Grove, the Amphitheater Arena and the Fairy Trail — with knights battling, dancers performing and lessons in things like sword fighting, archery and belly dancing.

There will also be fantasy merchants, local artists, food vendors, games and interactive experiences.

And then there’s the ball.

As darkness falls, the Faire becomes the Grand Rapids Fae Ball, with music, lights, performers, costumed characters and dancing beneath the trees.

In other words, if you’ve ever looked around at your regular Saturday night options and thought, You know what this needs? More fairies, this may be your moment.

Costumes are required, although you don’t have to spend a fortune putting one together. Knights, witches, wizards, elves, pirates, royalty, woodland creatures and original fantasy characters are all welcome.

Which raises another question: What exactly qualifies as an original fantasy character?

I’m not saying I’m considering going as a gal who wandered into the wrong party and is trying desperately to act like she belongs.

But I’m not saying I’m not.

The event is a fundraiser for Grand Rapids Swing Dance Inc., a local 501(c)(3) nonprofit that puts on free and affordable dance, entertainment and community-building events.

And judging from the photos, they’ve created something considerably more elaborate than your average backyard party.

Although technically, it is a backyard party.

Just a 22-acre backyard.

And with knights.

And goats.

So, for fantasy fans — or anyone who has ever wanted to spend an evening wandering through the woods surrounded by people dressed as magical creatures — this looks like a night not to be missed.

The Enchanted Woods Fantasy Faire and Fae Ball takes place Saturday, August 15, from 6 to 11 p.m. at 8647 Trail Blazer Drive SE in Byron Center. Tickets range from $20 to $80 per person, and advance purchase is recommended because attendance is limited. Free parking is available, and carpooling is encouraged.

Tickets and Event Website: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/1982591767346

There’s also a rain date: August 22.

Just remember: costumes required.

The goats, apparently, are optional.