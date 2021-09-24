Vitality Bowls launches new savory menu items in Grand Rapids

Superfood café Vitality Bowls is launching new savory menu items that are available exclusively in Grand Rapids.

In addition to the açaí bowls and smoothies that Vitality Bowls is known for, the brand is now offering savory entrees in the form of salads, grain bowls, wraps and toasts.

“We are thrilled to debut our diversified menu options to community members and existing Vitality Bowls fans in Grand Rapids,” said Tara Gilad, president and co-founder of Vitality Bowls. “Our fan-favorite açaí bowls and signature smoothies pair perfectly with the new line of warm wraps, toasts, grain bowls and salads. Customers of all tastes will find something they enjoy on the expanded menu.”

Grand Rapids residents can now dig into fresh salads like the Supergreen Goddess Salad, made with a blend of super greens, chicken, egg, avocado, radish, cucumber, topped with feta cheese, mint, superseed crunch and housemade green goddess dressing. For a heartier meal, fans can opt for the Chimichurri Steak and Roasted Potato Bowl, loaded with a blend of super greens, grass-feed steak, grains, roasted potato, roasted tomato, radish, chimichurri, lemon tahini vinaigrette and sprinkled with pepitas.

Also new is the Vitality Wrap, crafted in a tomato basil tortilla with hummus, avocado, super greens, grains, roasted potato, radish, pickled red onion, lemon tahini vinaigrette, vegan garlic aioli and superseed crunch. Vitality Bowls also will launch its own take on avocado toast, with avocado, grape tomatoes, feta cheese, superseed crunch and flaky salt on a bed of whole grain toast.

Since the brand’s inception in San Ramon, California, in 2011, Vitality Bowls has offered made-to-order healthy foods for every meal, featuring a variety of superfoods. Guests can choose from a range of açaí bowl options, such as the Dragon Bowl, featuring pitaya, mango juice, coconut milk, bananas, pineapple and raspberries, and the signature Vitality Bowl, with organic açaí, bananas strawberries and organic flax seed.

Plus, Vitality Bowls is now offering cold pressed juices and energy and immunity-boosting shots made with ginger, turmeric and a variety of fruits and vegetables, available in store and online.

All açaí bowls and smoothies are prepared without any ingredient fillers such as ice, frozen yogurt or artificial preservatives.