Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange offers free admissions

The Southwest Michigan Cultural Membership Exchange will be offering free admissions to members of six cultural attractions for the month of October.

Members of Air Zoo, Binder Park Zoo, Gilmore Car Museum, Kalamazoo Nature Center, Kalamazoo Institute of Arts and the Kellogg Biological Station Bird Sanctuary will receive free admission to each location when they present a valid membership card and photo ID.

Guests can win memberships to all six attractions if they track their visits with a punch card that, when completed, can be submitted for a drawing. The winner will be drawn and notified on Nov. 5.

The Air Zoo showcases over 100 aircraft and space artifacts, interactive hands-on exhibits, amusement park-style rides, virtual science education programs and more. The new exhibits include Women in Air & Space timeline and We Did It: the Riveting Real Rosies of WWI.

The Binder Park Zoo has different animals. The zoo also includes a Conservation Carousel, Z.O.& O. train, a 50-acre Wild Africa exhibit on the Wilderness Tram, a new Mexican wolf habitat, the dinosaurs of Zoorassic Park and more.

The Gilmore Car Museum has more than 400 cars, trucks and motorcycles on display in different galleries.

The Kalamazoo Institute of Arts includes a museum, a collection, a fine arts library, the Kirk Newman Art School, programs, events and a gallery shop. Some of the exhibits currently on display include Unveiling American Genius, the reimagining of the KIA’s permanent collection. Ginny Ruffner: Reforestation of the Imagination, Todd Gray: Crossing the Waters of Space, Time and History, and It’s a David Small World in the children’s gallery.

The Kalamazoo Nature Center has more than 1,100 acres of varied habitats and 16 nature trails.

KBS Bird Sanctuary includes over three miles of trails, including a lakeside trail where guests can see waterfowl, raptors and game birds up close.

For more information, visit swmimemberexchange.com.