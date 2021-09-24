Grand Rapids Symphony to perform at Harvest Festival

The Grand Rapids Symphony Ensemble will be performing on Saturday, Sept. 25 at the Rockford Harvest Festival, located at 235 N. Main St. in Rockford.

There will be pre-performance family activities beginning at 1 p.m., and the symphony will take the stage at 2:30 p.m.

The ensemble will perform music featuring percussion and brass from John Williams’ Olympic Fanfare, Monty Norman’s James Bond 007, Bernstein’s West Side Story, Duke Ellington’s It Don’t Mean a Thing and more.

This event is free to the public.