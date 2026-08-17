A ‘ruff’ day at the office

There’s a new four-legged team member making the rounds at Mary Free Bed Rehabilitation, and he’s already turning heads.

Winton, a lovable golden retriever with a goofy personality and a serious job, has joined Mary Free Bed’s Animal-Assisted Therapy Program through Paws With A Cause (PAWS). His role goes well beyond providing a friendly face: Winton works alongside rehabilitation professionals to help patients reach their physical, cognitive and emotional therapy goals.

The partnership was made possible through the generosity of Custer, the Grand Rapids-based, family-owned workspace design company. Winton joins Faith, another PAWS facility dog at Mary Free Bed, as part of the hospital’s expanding animal-assisted therapy program.

During therapy sessions, Winton can help patients work on mobility and strength by encouraging them to brush his coat or toss a tennis ball. He can also give patients in speech therapy a reason to practice verbal commands. For patients facing challenging rehabilitation sessions, those interactions can turn exercises into opportunities for connection, confidence and even a little fun.

“Animal-assisted therapy allows us to meet patients where they are, both physically and emotionally,” said Maria Besta, CTRS, director of integrative therapies and adaptive recreation. “Winton plays an active role in therapy sessions, helping patients improve mobility, communication and endurance while reducing anxiety and increasing engagement. He’s not just a comforting presence; he’s part of the care team.”

Winton arrived prepared for the job. Before joining Mary Free Bed, he spent more than two years training with PAWS, learning to remain calm around wheelchairs, walkers and the activity of a clinical environment while developing the gentle temperament required of a facility dog.

At Mary Free Bed, animal-assisted therapy is integrated into rehabilitation sessions by certified recreational therapists. Specially trained dogs can help patients improve mobility, coordination and communication while reducing stress and encouraging engagement. The goal is clinical, but the connection is decidedly personal.

Winton’s arrival will allow Mary Free Bed to expand the program across inpatient and outpatient rehabilitation settings, giving more patients access to a therapy tool with four legs, a wagging tail and an unmistakable talent for making hard work feel a little easier.

“We’re proud to continue our partnership with Mary Free Bed and expand a program that makes such a meaningful difference for patients,” said Michele Suchovsky, CEO of Paws With A Cause. “Every PAWS dog is intentionally selected and trained to meet the needs of the people they’ll serve. Winton’s temperament, skill set and personality make him a natural fit for the rehabilitation environment, and we’re excited to see the impact he’ll have alongside this care team.”