Stretch Your Boundaries!

Nothing feels as good as a long stretch. We’ve all been there with tight muscles. Awakening after a good night’s sleep, an afternoon spent staring at the computer or sitting for hours in a car or long flight. Leaving the gym after an intense lifting session without stretching right after. Sitting or standing in poor posture every day forcing muscles to function in an imbalanced way.

It seems it’s only when our body calls for it or we are in pain that we even remember to take a moment to stand tall, inhale deeply and reach for the stars to take in this sensational feeling. Stretching is a powerful activity for not only our body when a muscle needs tending to, but for our mind as well.

My Doodle does it every single morning. I observe his consistent habit of a down dog then an up dog (and of course his signature rejuvenated twirl to receive a bone). Mind you, an animal’s stretch is involuntary, but it still looks dog-gone satisfying.

Healthy reasons to give your muscles a good stretch every day.

According to ACSM, the five health-related components of physical fitness are 1. body composition, 2. Muscular strength, 3. Muscular endurance, 4. Flexibility, and 5. Cardiorespiratory fitness. Stretching keeps the muscles flexible and healthy, and we should be doing it every day or minimally 2-3x per week. Stretching and Flexibility Guidelines: https://www.acsm.org/blog-detail/acsm-certified-blog/2021/03/18/stretching-and-flexibility-guidelines-update We are most flexible the day we are born. From that day on as we age our body becomes tighter and tighter throughout each stage of life.

Becoming flexible doesn’t happen overnight but stretching for only a few minutes each day can be beneficial and allow you to keep a normal range of motion throughout your life. We need to pay some attention to flexibility for daily life, comfort, good posture, basic functions, athletic performance, and overall good health. Without flexibility the muscles shorten and become tight. If we stayed tight, when called upon for activity they would be unable to extend all the way which may lead to painful overstretching or poor posture. It’s important to explore ways to create a balanced flexibility practice for yourself at home or when necessary, be stretched by a professional.

Benefits to developing a routine of being flexible.

Stretching increases blood flow hence the warming sensation we feel

Injury prevention by ensuring we return a tight muscle to its relaxed state so it’s ready for use at full capacity when called on for movement

The chemical response of stretching is a release of endorphins which relieves pain and causes feeling of euphoria as a natural reward

Improve joint mobility after athletics, intense workouts, and beneficial for older adults with arthritis or joint pain.

Provides recovery for muscles, ligaments, tendons and connective tissue/fascia after exercise.

Enhances feeling of calmness and overall well-being

How to get started

Some people are naturally more flexible than others, so be patient with yourself and the process. Set aside some self-care time each day for regular stretching to experience all the benefits it can bring. One rule in physical fitness is to never force a stretch. Simply ask your body what it will give you for flexibility on this day. The more you often you practice the more flexible you will become. Be sure you are warm first to safely and effectively stretch. Never stretch when your environment or body is too cold.

The anatomy of an effective stretch.

These are things you can do at home starting today.

Practice Perfect Posture – Core stability is the first lesson I teach. It’s also an instant ‘figure fixer’. If we hold ourselves upright in a balanced manner, using and strengthening our core muscles (front, sides, and back of our middle) throughout the day to support our posture, our bones, muscles, ligament, tendons, and connective tissue will be better aligned in order to alleviate undo stress on our body. Once in good posture we can proceed into any one of the 5 components of physical fitness.

Basic stretches to begin your practice

As you build your routine, consider these few examples and modalities of stretching for a solid start. Go with what feels tight, but also think of stretching the front, sides, and back of your entire body. Feel your way to what works well for you and feels great. Only keep the moves you enjoy and continue to explore more options to expand your practice as your curiosity piques.

Standing stretches for upper and lower body: (pictures here)

Chest stretch – in doorway

Standing upper back stretch

Standing triceps stretch

Standing biceps stretch

Standing hamstring stretch

Standing quadricep stretch

Standing Calf stretch

Standing Lunge for inner thigh (adductors)

Standing side stretch for obliques and IT band

Seated, floor, and mat stretches:

Supine leg stretches for hamstrings

Runner’s stretch for hip flexors

Seated forward fold for low back and hamstrings

Seated spinal twist

Seated butterfly for hip flexors and low back

Bridge pose for hip flexors and abdominals

Self-massage for flexibility:

Foam Rolling NASM’s Guide to Foam Rolling: https://www.nasm.org/docs/default-source/pdf/nasm-guide-to-foam-rolling.pdf?sfvrsn=6

SMR or Self-myofascial Release is great for at home or using these tools at the gym. MYOFASCIAL MASSAGE TOOLS: https://www.acsm.org/docs/default-source/files-for-resource-library/myofascial-massage-tools.pdf?sfvrsn=face884e_2

Assisted Stretch:

PNF takes a stretch deeper than we can do on our own. The Center for Physical Rehabilitation & Wellness Academy Stretching Services: https://pt-cpr.com/wellness-academy/personal-stretching/

Flexibility classes:

Depending on one’s goals, Yoga is a beautiful combination of both strength and flexibility. Try a video at home or attend a class in your area. Here are some great places in Grand Rapids: Wellness Academy Yoga Classes: (formerly Cascade Yoga) https://pt-cpr.com/wellness-academy/yoga-classes/

Breathing as you stretch can be just as important as the stretch itself.

Both our brain and body need to be ready for a safe stretch to occur. Imagine a seated forward reaching hamstring stretch (picture could go here). Sit up tall on your sitting bones with legs out in front of you. Take a deep breath in floating arms out to the sides to prepare and exhale as you gently move your body into the stretch reaching toward your toes. Revisit your original upright seated position on an inhale and exhale as you lower into your reach position again and notice the deepening of the stretch feeling on the back of your legs. Add a third deep inhale and exhale into your pose one more time and hold and breathe into the stretch now reaching your chest toward your upper thighs and fingertips feel for your toes. Continue to hold and breathe this position for ideally one whole minute. Breathing and lowering into your stretches for each muscle group with not only increase oxygen to your muscles for energy but gift you with a sense of well-being.

There are so many benefits to stretching! So, wake up GR and rise and shine!! (insert image of person sitting up in bed yawning and arms high stretching as the sun shines through the blinds.)

Angela Chandler is a national board-certified health & wellness coach and personal trainer.