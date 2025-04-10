Weekend Guide: Four Things to Do in Grand Rapids This Weekend

From magical music and meaningful art to heart-pounding hockey and glowing nighttime adventures, this weekend in Grand Rapids is shaping up to be an exciting one. Whether you’re dressing up for a Hogwarts concert, exploring bold sculpture at Meijer Gardens, cheering on local heroes on the ice, or strolling through lantern-lit zoo paths, these four events promise fun, culture, and a little something unexpected.

Saturday, April 12 — Hogwarts Adventure with the Grand Rapids Symphony

Where: DeVos Performance Hall

When: Saturday, April 12, 2 p.m.

How much: Ticket pricing varies

Tickets: grsymphony.org or call 616.454.9451

Demographics: Families, kids, Harry Potter fans, and classical music newcomers



Calling all young witches, wizards, and Muggles alike! The Grand Rapids Symphony is bringing the wizarding world of Harry Potter to life in Hogwarts Adventure, a magical, one-hour family concert this Saturday at DeVos Performance Hall. Conducted by the ever-enchanting Bob Bernhardt, this concert introduces young audiences to the power of live symphonic music through the unforgettable scores of all eight Harry Potter films.

Dress in your Hogwarts best and arrive early for pre-concert fun—there’ll be wand-making, photo booths, Quidditch games, and wizarding treats for purchase. This enchanting afternoon promises to spark curiosity and leave even the tiniest concert-goers spellbound.

For tickets and information, visit grsymphony.org

All Weekend — BUSTED: Contemporary Sculpture Busts at Meijer Gardens

Where: Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

When: Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m.–5 p.m.; Sunday, 11 a.m.–5 p.m.

How much: Included with general admission

Tickets: meijergardens.org/busted

Demographics: Art lovers, history buffs, culture seekers



Sculpture gets a bold and modern twist in BUSTED: Contemporary Sculpture Busts, a provocative new exhibit running through September 20 at Frederik Meijer Gardens. This temporary show reimagines the ancient form of the sculpted bust, showcasing how today’s artists are transforming this historical art style to address contemporary themes of identity, mortality, power, and representation.

Featuring works crafted from diverse materials—marble, fabric, and more—by artists from around the world, BUSTED explores how figural sculpture remains a powerful medium for grappling with today’s most pressing issues while honoring artistic traditions. It’s a fresh take on a timeless form that invites viewers to reflect deeply on who we are and how we see ourselves.

Plan your visit at meijergardens.org/busted

Location: 1000 E Beltline Ave NE, Grand Rapids, MI

Saturday, April 12 — GRFD vs. GRPD Charity Hockey Game at Van Andel Arena

Where: Van Andel Arena

When: Saturday, April 12, 12:30 p.m. (includes entry to Griffins game at 7 p.m.)

How much: $24–$33; $7 from each ticket benefits the Muscular Dystrophy Association

Tickets: griffinshockey.com/grpd-grfd

Demographics: All ages; great for families, sports fans, and community supporters



This Saturday, head to Van Andel Arena for a thrilling face-off that benefits a great cause. The Fourth Annual Fire vs. Police Charity Hockey Game brings the Grand Rapids Fire and Police Departments to the ice for a high-energy matchup, with puck drop at 12:30 p.m. All proceeds support the Muscular Dystrophy Association, and your ticket also gets you into the Grand Rapids Griffins’ Fan Appreciation Night against the Texas Stars at 7 p.m.

The rivalry is real—GRPD leads the series 2-1—and both teams play year-round in the Michigan Fire and Police Hockey League, so expect some serious talent on the ice. Whether you’re a die-hard hockey fan or just want to support local heroes, this is a can’t-miss event with heart.

Purchase tickets and learn more at griffinshockey.com/grpd-grfd

All Weekend — Grand Rapids Lantern Festival at John Ball Zoo

Where: John Ball Zoo

When: Wednesdays–Sundays, 7:30–11:30 p.m. (last entry at 10:30 p.m.)

How much: Timed-entry tickets required; pricing varies by date and age

Tickets: johnballzoosociety.org/lantern-festival

Demographics: All ages; family-friendly; great for date nights, groups, and art lovers



If you haven’t yet strolled through the glowing wonderland of the Grand Rapids Lantern Festival, this weekend is your chance to bask in the magic. Now in full swing through June 15, this illuminated celebration transforms John Ball Zoo into a glowing spectacle of handcrafted lanterns that blend vibrant Asian culture with the beauty of wildlife. Expect dazzling light displays—some new this year—including spinning sculptures, interactive elements, and even disco balls.

Timed tickets are required and are sold every 30 minutes to maintain a smooth flow. Plan ahead, as popular time slots fill fast—and don’t forget, the event happens rain or shine. The final entry each night is at 10:30 p.m., so come early and soak in the full experience. A reminder: tickets are unavailable on June 1 and 13 due to private events.

See the full map and get your tickets at johnballzoosociety.org/lantern-festival