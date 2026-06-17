For new Lupus Foundation board chair, the mission is personal

The Michigan Lupus Foundation has appointed Grand Rapids resident Michael Lang as chair of its Board of Directors, ushering in a new chapter of leadership for the statewide nonprofit dedicated to supporting those living with lupus.

Lang is the founder of Lang Recruiting, a boutique recruiting firm established in New York City that is now expanding into the Grand Rapids market. A member of the foundation’s board for the past three years, including two years as vice chair, Lang steps into the role with both leadership experience and a deeply personal connection to the organization’s mission.

“I’m thrilled the Board of Directors has elected Michael Lang as Chair of the Michigan Lupus Foundation,” said Kimberly Dimond, Executive Director. “Michael brings exceptional leadership skills, a collaborative spirit, and a genuine passion for our mission. I look forward to working alongside him as we advance our work and make an even greater impact on the lupus community in Michigan.”

Founded to improve the quality of life for those affected by lupus, the Michigan Lupus Foundation provides support, education and research funding while advocating for patients across the state. The organization serves patients, caregivers and healthcare providers through support groups, counseling services, financial assistance programs, educational initiatives and legislative advocacy efforts. Since 1974, the foundation has worked to raise awareness of lupus and support research aimed at finding a cure.

Lupus is a chronic autoimmune disease in which the body’s immune system attacks healthy tissues and organs, causing inflammation, pain and potential organ damage. Symptoms often include joint pain and extreme fatigue, and diagnosis can take several years because the disease frequently mimics other conditions and lacks a single definitive diagnostic test. Lupus most commonly affects women between the ages of 15 and 45 and occurs more frequently among women of African American, Hispanic and Asian descent. Despite affecting more people than cerebral palsy, multiple sclerosis, sickle-cell anemia and cystic fibrosis combined, lupus remains widely misunderstood, with awareness continuing to be a key focus of the foundation’s work.

For Lang, involvement with the organization began with a family connection.

“I got involved because my twin sister was diagnosed with lupus at 14 years old,” he said. “Years later, I still didn’t fully understand lupus, even with my sister having it. After she experienced a health setback, I realized it was time to get involved and stop sitting on the sidelines.”

As board chair, Lang plans to focus on expanding the foundation’s visibility and impact throughout Michigan, including the return of a program designed to provide direct support to members of the lupus community facing financial hardship.

“I want to continue to grow the foundation. We are going to reopen our Lupus Love Project, helping people in the lupus community who are struggling to pay bills. We are going to be more visible at walks and community events. We have a great opportunity to bring awareness to lupus, and I am honored to help lead the way.”

Individuals interested in serving on the Michigan Lupus Foundation Board of Directors can learn more and apply at milupus.org/board-application. Additional information about the organization is available at milupus.org.