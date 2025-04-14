Hottest ticket in town

Jack White, Michigan’s own musical icon, brings his unparalleled energy and genre-blending style to GLC Live at 20 Monroe in Grand Rapids on April 15. A sonic alchemist and true rock ‘n’ roll revivalist, White has spent the last two decades defying convention—first as the red-and-white-clad frontman of The White Stripes, then as the restless innovator behind The Raconteurs and The Dead Weather. His solo work, from the Grammy-nominated Blunderbuss to the genre-hopping Lazaretto and the mind-bending Fear of the Dawn, showcases his gift for fusing garage rock, blues, punk, country, and experimental flair into something entirely his own.

On stage, White is a force of nature—equal parts mad scientist and blues preacher. Known for improvising setlists on the fly, he delivers raw, high-voltage performances steeped in the analog warmth he so passionately champions. As the founder of Third Man Records, he’s also a key figure in the vinyl renaissance, curating everything from rare reissues to live direct-to-acetate recordings.

This show promises more than just a concert—it’s a celebration of creativity without boundaries, of Detroit soul and Nashville grit, of music as it was meant to be heard: loud, live, and unfiltered. For longtime fans and curious newcomers alike, this is a rare chance to experience one of rock’s last true originals in his element. There are still some tickets left, in the $97— $403 price range on Ticketmaster.

If you can’t make it to the show, check out It Might Get Loud (2008): This film brings together three generations of guitar legends—Jimmy Page, The Edge, and Jack White. It’s currently streaming on a number of platforms. Worth the watch.