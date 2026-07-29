Need a vision or blood pressure check?

Grand Rapids residents can take advantage of free vision and blood pressure screenings next week during a community health fair hosted by Cherry Health in recognition of National Health Center Week.

The free event will take place from 1 to 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 5, at Cherry Health’s Heart of the City Health Center, 100 Cherry St. SE. Attendees also can learn about the nonprofit’s healthcare services, connect with community resources and receive assistance navigating health insurance.

“National Health Center Week recognizes the essential role community health centers, like Cherry Health, play in expanding access to healthcare, improving public health, and reducing healthcare system costs,” said Tasha Blackmon, president and CEO of Cherry Health.

Cherry Health staff will provide information about the organization’s integrated services, including primary care, behavioral health, dental, vision, women’s health, pediatrics, pharmacy and school-based programs. The Health Insurance Assistance team and Community Health Workers also will be available to help schedule appointments, answer questions about insurance coverage, assist with MI Bridges and explain upcoming Medicaid changes.

The event will include snacks and giveaways, including free Kona Ice while supplies last.

National Health Center Week, observed Aug. 2-8, is organized annually by the National Association of Community Health Centers to highlight the role community health centers play in providing affordable, comprehensive care. According to the association, community health centers serve 52 million patients in more than 17,000 communities nationwide.

“This year, we celebrate how health centers use innovation to reach more patients and improve outcomes,” Blackmon said. “At Cherry Health, our mission is to provide comprehensive, high-quality healthcare for all, regardless of a person’s insurance status or ability to pay. Every day, our dedicated team comes together to transform lives and create a healthier community where every person has their best opportunity to thrive.”

Based in Grand Rapids, Cherry Health is one of Michigan’s largest Federally Qualified Health Centers, serving more than 60,000 patients each year through 20 locations across six Michigan counties.