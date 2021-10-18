Report: Michigan 11th worst state for older workers

A new study found Michigan is near the bottom of a list of states that are good for working seniors.

Seniorly.com this month published a report, Best and Worst States for Older Workers, and it found Michigan ranks 41st among all 50 states and the District of Columbia — or 11th worst — for workers age 65 and older when factoring in income, taxes and health care.

“A record 10.6 million Americans 65 and over are in the workforce, a number expected to surge to 16 million by 2030 for myriad reasons,” the report said. “A survey found 70% work to pay for basic necessities, 60% work because they enjoy it, and the acceleration of remote work during COVID-19 has more seniors working from home.”

The study used data from the U.S. Census Bureau, Centers for Disease Control & Prevention and the Tax Foundation, comparing every state across five categories: labor force participation, income, taxes, health care and life expectancy.

Michigan’s ranking is based on having a state income tax of 4.3%, an average life expectancy of 77.7, 97.4% of seniors on Medicare and 46.2% of seniors with an annual income over $50,000.

The five best states for older workers were listed as Wyoming, South Dakota, Alaska, Washington and Vermont. The five worst were Kentucky, West Virginia, Alabama, New Mexico and Arkansas.

The full list is online.