Downtown Market offers ‘Fall Flavors’ all October

Autumn is here, and the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating with seasonal flavors from food merchants in the market hall.

The market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, said Thursday, Oct. 15, it is offering a roundup of sweet and savory tastes of the season throughout the month, from pumpkin spice lattes made with real pumpkin to Michigan apple tartelettes.

The Fall Flavors promotion runs through Oct. 31 during regular business hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.

