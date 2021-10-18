Downtown Market offers ‘Fall Flavors’ all October

Autumn is here, and the Grand Rapids Downtown Market is celebrating with seasonal flavors from food merchants in the market hall.
The market, at 435 Ionia Ave. SW in downtown Grand Rapids, said Thursday, Oct. 15, it is offering a roundup of sweet and savory tastes of the season throughout the month, from pumpkin spice lattes made with real pumpkin to Michigan apple tartelettes.
The Fall Flavors promotion runs through Oct. 31 during regular business hours, 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday.
Featured items
- Grilled brie — grilled petite brie, rosemary, buttered pecans, port-soaked dried cherries and meyer lemon honey served with toasted Field & Fire bread (Aperitivo)
- Autumn seasonal ice creams — pumpkin, chai latte and golden milk, all dairy-free, along with a classic dairy pumpkin ice cream (Love’s Ice Cream and Chocolate)
- Featured fall baked goods — pumpkin cream cheese danish, pumpkin muffin and harvest pretzels, Friday/Saturday only (Field & Fire)
- Cinnamon kettle corn — kettle corn dusted with cinnamon spice (Dorothy and Tony’s)
- Caramel apple cider bubble tea — iced caramel drizzled apple cider tea served with tapioca pearls (Rak Thai)
- Green curry — choice of basil, eggplant, bell peppers and zucchini in a sweet and savory green curry, served over steamed rice (Rak Thai)
- Sweet potato roll — roasted sweet potatoes rolled in rice, coated in nori sheets (Sushi Market)
- Ahi carrot-ginger poke bowl — ahi tuna, house-made carrot ginger sauce, roasted sweet potato, carrot, red cabbage and seaweed (Pinktail Poke)
- Fall spice trio — trio of pumpkin pie spice, autumn blend and apple pie spice (Spice Merchants)
- Fall beverage features — pumpkin spice latte made with real pumpkin, green apple soda or pumpkin pie smoothie (Alt City Beverage Co.)
- Cranberry pear balsamic — crisp, sparkling white balsamic (Old World Olive Co.)
- Maple blueberry latte — Michigan maple syrup, blueberry rooibos, espresso and milk; nondairy options available (Squibb Coffee Bar)
- Halloween decorated doughnuts — classic cake doughnuts decorated in monstrously fun varieties (Juju Bird)
- Apple and almond cream tartelette — Michigan apple thinly sliced and fanned on top of almond cream inside a flaky pie dough (Gaby’s Gourmandise)
- Halloween soda six-pack — build-your-own six-pack with flavors to choose from including pumpkin spice, caramel apple and zombie brain juice (High Tide Soda)
Facebook Comments