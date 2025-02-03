Redefining Primary Care

From left, Dr. Lara Baatenburg and Dr. Jana Baatenburg at their concierge medicine practice in Ada. Photo by Teri Genovese.
In the realm of healthcare, patient satisfaction is often dictated by how well a doctor can juggle an overwhelming number of cases, insurance claims, and administrative hurdles. For many, the traditional model of healthcare delivery can feel impersonal, rushed, and detached. But in Ada, two family physicians are offering an alternative: concierge medicine.
Dr. Lara Baatenburg and her twin sister, Dr. Jana Baatenburg, have reimagined primary care with a model that prioritizes direct access, personalized care, and preventative health.
Their new practice, Concierge Medicine of West Michigan, opened its doors in September 2024 at 6741 East Fulton, in Ada, providing a more holistic and focused approach to healthcare. The concept? A membership-based service where patients can bypass the frustration of long wait times, insurance delays, and overcrowded offices to receive customized care tailored to their needs.
What is Concierge Medicine?
Concierge medicine, also known as direct primary care, is a model of healthcare where patients pay a monthly or annual membership fee for direct access to their physician. This model allows for fewer patients per doctor, enabling physicians to spend more time with each individual patient, focusing on preventative care, lifestyle management, and addressing overall well-being. The Baatenburg sisters have adopted this approach in their new practice, offering a more intimate and responsive healthcare experience than traditional insurance-based systems allow.
“The healthcare system is broken,” Dr. Lara Baatenburg explains. “People are frustrated by the lack of time with their doctors, the difficulty in getting appointments, and the impersonal nature of large healthcare organizations. We wanted to create something that puts the patient first, where care is accessible, comprehensive, and proactive.
“So much of the teaching in med school is about pharma and treating really sick people. If you don’t have the desire and passion for learning on your own after med school, you (have to) look for it, it’s not going to fall into your lap. The education needs to change.”
At Concierge Medicine of West Michigan, patients benefit from direct communication with either Dr. Lara or Dr. Jana. The sisters emphasize that the model is designed
to offer better accessibility and more meaningful interactions. “Through this model, patients can contact us directly— whether it’s for a follow-up question after hours or to discuss their health goals. This is about giving patients the time and attention they deserve,” says Dr. Lara.
A Shift Toward Preventative Care
In the traditional healthcare system, the focus is often on treating illness and managing chronic conditions. However, Drs. Lara and Jana believe that too much of the medical field is driven by “sick care” rather than preventative measures. Through their concierge practice, they are shifting the focus to lifestyle factors such as nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being.
“I’ve always been passionate about preventative healthcare,” says Dr. Lara. “It’s not just about addressing health problems as they arise, but about helping people stay healthy in the first place. That’s what we’re trying to build here—a practice where we help people take control of their health and live long, fulfilling lives.” According to Lara, even patients who appear outwardly healthy, don’t fully understand the importance of lifestyle changes until they experience health challenges. “It’s a slow progression. People don’t realize how much their daily habits—what they eat, how they move, and how they rest—affect their overall health.”
In addition to focusing on exercise and nutrition, the sisters emphasize the importance of sleep, stress management, and social connections. By combining traditional medical care with lifestyle and dietary coaching, they aim to create a more well-rounded, holistic approach to healthcare.
Accessible, Personalized Care
One of the defining features of Concierge Medicine of West Michigan is its focus on accessibility and the ability for patients to maintain direct, ongoing contact with their physicians. In many traditional healthcare settings, physicians are often overburdened with a large patient panel, limiting the time and attention they can offer each individual. The concierge model allows Dr. Lara and Dr. Jana to reduce their patient load to just 300 per provider, ensuring that each patient receives more personalized attention.
“Our practice is all about connection and building trust,” says Dr. Lara. “With a smaller patient panel, we can actually focus on prevention rather than just reacting to problems when they arise. It allows us to provide a higher level of care and build relationships with our patients that feel more like a partnership in their health.”
The membership fee for the concierge service is $250 per month, which covers a wide range of services, including annual preventative care, routine check-ups, and access to the physicians via phone or email. While patients will still need some form
of insurance for things like specialist referrals, imaging, and certain lab work, the monthly fee helps to eliminate many of the frustrations associated with insurance-based billing.
The Inspiration Behind the Practice
The Baatenburg sisters’ decision to launch their concierge practice was motivated by years of dissatisfaction with the traditional healthcare system. Both Dr. Lara and
Dr. Jana were trained at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine and have spent years practicing family medicine. However, they increasingly felt that they could provide better care by stepping away from the traditional, high- volume healthcare model.
“The insurance-based model is a constant struggle,” Dr. Lara explains. “You’re constantly dealing with insurance companies and billing codes, trying to navigate a system that feels disconnected from the patient’s actual needs. In our new model, we can focus on what really matters—taking care of our patients.”
Both Drs. Lara and Dr. Jana also pursued additional training in integrative medicine and lifestyle management to better serve their patients. Dr. Jana, for example, recently completed a fellowship in Integrative Medicine at the Andrew Weil Center for Integrative Medicine in Arizona. The sisters’ focus on holistic health has made them part of a growing movement of physicians who are trying to shift the medical landscape toward a more patient-centered, preventative model.
A Family Tradition of Care
The Baatenburg sisters’ passion for medicine is deeply rooted in their family. Their grandfather was a family physician, and both sisters were inspired by his legacy. Dr. Jana states that her motivation to pursue a career in medicine stems from her family background, particularly her grandfather’s experiences as a family medicine physician. Both sisters were
raised in West Michigan, and after completing their undergraduate and medical training, they returned to the area to serve the community they love. Dr. Lara’s background
in exercise science and nutrition complements Dr. Jana’s focus on integrative medicine, making them a dynamic duo in their practice.
A New Option for Grand Rapids Area Patients
For residents in the greater Grand Rapids area who are seeking a more personalized, patient-centered healthcare experience, Concierge Medicine of West Michigan offers a refreshing option. Whether you’re managing a chronic condition or simply want to optimize your health and wellness, Drs. Lara and Jana Baatenburg are committed to providing exceptional care in a relaxed, supportive environment.
“This model isn’t for everyone, and we understand that,” says Dr. Lara. “But for people who are frustrated with the traditional system, who want to be proactive about their health, and who value the ability to contact their doctor directly, this could be the right fit.”
With their unique approach to healthcare, Drs. Lara and Jana Baatenburg are redefining what it means to be a family physician. Through their concierge practice, they hope to empower patients to take control of their health, prevent illness, and live life to its fullest. Dr. Jana adds, “Healthcare isn’t just about treating diseases; it’s about empowering individuals to lead healthier, more fulfilled lives.”
Website: www.conciergemedicinewm.com
