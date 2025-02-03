Redefining Primary Care

What is Concierge Medicine?

Concierge medicine, also known as direct primary care, is a model of healthcare where patients pay a monthly or annual membership fee for direct access to their physician. This model allows for fewer patients per doctor, enabling physicians to spend more time with each individual patient, focusing on preventative care, lifestyle management, and addressing overall well-being. The Baatenburg sisters have adopted this approach in their new practice, offering a more intimate and responsive healthcare experience than traditional insurance-based systems allow.

“The healthcare system is broken,” Dr. Lara Baatenburg explains. “People are frustrated by the lack of time with their doctors, the difficulty in getting appointments, and the impersonal nature of large healthcare organizations. We wanted to create something that puts the patient first, where care is accessible, comprehensive, and proactive.

“So much of the teaching in med school is about pharma and treating really sick people. If you don’t have the desire and passion for learning on your own after med school, you (have to) look for it, it’s not going to fall into your lap. The education needs to change.”

At Concierge Medicine of West Michigan, patients benefit from direct communication with either Dr. Lara or Dr. Jana. The sisters emphasize that the model is designed

to offer better accessibility and more meaningful interactions. “Through this model, patients can contact us directly— whether it’s for a follow-up question after hours or to discuss their health goals. This is about giving patients the time and attention they deserve,” says Dr. Lara.

A Shift Toward Preventative Care

In the traditional healthcare system, the focus is often on treating illness and managing chronic conditions. However, Drs. Lara and Jana believe that too much of the medical field is driven by “sick care” rather than preventative measures. Through their concierge practice, they are shifting the focus to lifestyle factors such as nutrition, exercise, and mental well-being.

“I’ve always been passionate about preventative healthcare,” says Dr. Lara. “It’s not just about addressing health problems as they arise, but about helping people stay healthy in the first place. That’s what we’re trying to build here—a practice where we help people take control of their health and live long, fulfilling lives.” According to Lara, even patients who appear outwardly healthy, don’t fully understand the importance of lifestyle changes until they experience health challenges. “It’s a slow progression. People don’t realize how much their daily habits—what they eat, how they move, and how they rest—affect their overall health.”