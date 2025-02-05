Winter Wassail Festival Celebrates Cider

Winter may have a grip on Michigan, but Virtue Cider is warming things up with the return of its Winter Wassail Festival, a free, family-friendly event aimed at driving away evil spirits and ensuring a good harvest for the orchard. The festivities will take place Saturday, Feb. 22, from noon to 8 p.m. at Virtue Farm, 2170 62nd St, in Fennville.

While “Here We Come A-Wassailing” may ring familiar as a holiday carol, the tradition itself dates back centuries and still lives on today. The Wassail Festival, a raucous celebration rooted in British folklore, is a way for apple growers to protect their orchards from bad fortune and to celebrate the harvest. Though traditionally observed on Epiphany or the Twelfth Night following Christmas, Virtue Cider has moved its version to February, keeping the spirit of the event alive well into the new year.

Wassailers—participants in the festival—gather around the bonfire to make noise and perform rituals to ward off evil spirits, ensuring a bountiful crop for the next harvest. A key part of the tradition is the blessing of the trees, with toasts hanging from branches, mask-making, and an overall joyful atmosphere that invokes both pre-Christian and post-pagan customs. For Virtue, it’s a fun and festive way to honor cider-making traditions that have deep roots in orchard care.

The festival kicks off with a spirited bonfire toast to the orchard, followed by a lively procession led by the Detroit Party Marching Band, adding an upbeat, musical flair to the orchard blessing. While the music and festivities unfold, attendees can sip on hot mulled cider and indulge in comforting dishes like cassoulet, a hearty French stew made with white beans and meats—a perfect pairing for a crisp winter day.

For those interested in learning more about Virtue’s cider-making process, production tours of Virtue Farm will be available, providing an insider’s look at the craftsmanship behind their acclaimed farmhouse ciders. Guided tastings will also be offered for an additional charge, giving guests the opportunity to sample a variety of Virtue’s signature ciders and discover what makes each batch unique.

The Winter Wassail Festival is free to attend, with no reservations or entry fees required. Cider lovers, families, and festival enthusiasts of all ages are invited to join in the fun. For those wishing to participate in a guided tour or tasting, tickets can be purchased on Virtue Cider’s website.

With its blend of tradition, music, food, and, of course, cider, the Winter Wassail Festival offers an authentic way to embrace the season and celebrate the orchard’s vital role in Michigan’s cider culture. Whether you’re a local or visiting from out of town, it’s an event you won’t want to miss.

For more information about the event or to purchase tickets, click here.