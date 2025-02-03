Downtown Jazz Bar Ends on a High Note

Shatawn and Dr. Nadia Brigham, the owners of Grand Rapids’ first Black-owned wine and jazz bar, GRNoir Wine & Jazz, have announced the closure of their beloved establishment. After four years of serving the community with live jazz, curated wines, and a vibrant space for culture, the bar will close its doors on February 28, 2025.

Opening during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, GRNoir overcame numerous challenges to create a home for local, national, and international artists, wine enthusiasts, and culture seekers. The Brighams, both passionate about wine and jazz, set out to offer a unique experience, blending fine wine with live jazz every night in downtown Grand Rapids’ Heartside neighborhood.

In a heartfelt letter to their patrons, the Brighams reflected on the journey: “This journey has been nothing short of extraordinary… We opened in December 2020 amid the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic, offering curbside service before welcoming the public Feb. 1, 2021. Though we did not receive any COVID relief, we pressed forward, driven by a vision of creating a vibrant space where jazz, wine, and community could be savored.”

During its four years of operation, GRNoir became a cultural hub, featuring live jazz performances, wine tastings, and even a private label wine collection that sold out every year. It also offered a private event space that hosted celebrations, corporate events, and a gathering place that celebrated Black excellence. The Brighams’ vision was realized through their commitment to culture and connection, but the realities of post-pandemic struggles, inflation, and shifting consumer behaviors made it increasingly difficult to maintain the business.

Despite these challenges, the Brighams are determined to close this chapter with celebration. February will feature the annual “Young, Gifted & Black” series, which will honor the legacy and creativity that defined GRNoir from the start. They invite the community to join them for these final events in grand fashion.

The Brighams also took a moment to express their gratitude, specifically thanking Kevin Jones, the artist curator who was instrumental in shaping GRNoir’s music scene. “Kevin thoughtfully curated local, regional and international artists, always centering their well-being and elevation,” they said. “His brilliance and generosity made GRNoir’s music experience what it was.”

In their letter, they also acknowledged the contributions of their dedicated staff: “Current and former staff members were key to our success and the culture we created.”

Though GRNoir is closing its doors, the Brighams are not stepping away from their entrepreneurial work. “Shatawn will continue his work in the wine space, and together, we will grow our other enterprises: Brigham Consulting, Accelerate Equity, and Radiant & Rising,” they shared.

The Brighams closed their letter with an uplifting message: “We hope that Black people will be encouraged to step into this space, knowing that our ancestors are watching and rooting for us. The road is difficult, but it is deeply rewarding, and we would do it all again in honor of them.”

Thanking the community for their support, they concluded: “Thank you, Grand Rapids, for embracing GRNoir Wine & Jazz and making it more than a wine and jazz bar—you made it a movement, a whole vibe, a celebration.”

As GRNoir bids farewell, the Brighams’ impact on the city’s cultural landscape remains undeniable, leaving a legacy of resilience, community, and celebration.