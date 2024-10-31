New healthcare facility to open in Lowell

Care Resources, a vital community program dedicated to promoting healthy and independent living for individuals aged 55 and older, is celebrating the construction of a new $7.1 million facility in Lowell. The state-of-the-art center, located at 11730 Fulton St. E., spans 16,500 square feet and sits on nearly 3.4 acres, positioning it as a key resource for older adults in the area.

“This Lowell facility offers a convenient alternative for those who want to access services without needing to drive into Grand Rapids,” said Chief Executive Officer Kimberly Smith. “As our service area continues to grow, we are delighted to invite West Michigan community members to learn how our wrap-around supportive services can help adults 55 years and older maintain healthy independence.”

The Lowell location complements Care Resources’ original site in Grand Rapids and is designed to better serve participants on the east side of the nonprofit’s expanding service area, including northern Kent, Ionia, and Barry counties.

With a mission to prevent nursing home placement, Care Resources employs a holistic approach, developing comprehensive care plans tailored to each participant’s unique physical, mental, emotional, and social needs.

Services include primary and home care, rehabilitation, prescription medicine, day center and clinic, medical specialists, nutrition services, transportation and social services. Care Resources also provides home health services, including family and caregiver support, home care services and rehab and durable medical equipment, such as walkers, wheelchairs, oxygen and diabetic testing supplies. The Grand Rapids campus also offers daily respite care for participants with dementia.

The new Lowell facility features a rehabilitation and therapy gym, a full-service medical clinic, and numerous activity areas, both indoors and outdoors, to foster socialization and community engagement.

Approximately 30 new additional team members will staff the Lowell facility, increasing the organization’s capacity to serve an additional 125 participants. Pinnacle Construction Group served as the general contractor, while AMDG Architects, Inc. designed the project, one of the first facilities in Michigan built specifically with PACE (Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly) participants in mind.

Under the leadership of CEO Tracey McKnight, who plans to retire in January 2025, Care Resources continues to evolve its services. Currently employing over 190 staff members, the organization offers a range of support, including primary care, rehabilitation, prescription services, nutrition assistance, and transportation.

“We can’t wait to welcome new participants and their loved ones to this state-of-the-art facility,” said McKnight. “It was truly designed with their needs in mind. We’ll be able to deliver the same stellar programs and services as we do in Grand Rapids even more conveniently to those in northern Kent, Ionia and Barry counties.”

Established in 2006, Care Resources is a nonprofit partnership between Holland Home, Reliance Community Care Partners, Dominican Sisters-Grand Rapids, University of Michigan Health-West, and Pine Rest Christian Mental Health Services. The Grand Rapids campus also provides daily respite care for participants with dementia and home health services, including caregiver support and durable medical equipment.

For more information about Care Resources and the new facility, visit CareResources.org.