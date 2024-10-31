Group exhibition features immersive installation 

Art lovers and curious minds alike are in for a treat at LaFontsee Galleries with the “Hot Topic” group exhibition, now on display until November 14. Featuring an eclectic mix of over 100 artworks and a mesmerizing site-specific installation by Grand Rapids’ own Mandy Cano Villalobos, this show promises to ignite the imagination. A closing reception for the show will take place on November 14 from 5 to 7 p.m., and the community is invited to attend. Admission is free, and casual dress is encouraged.

LaFontsee Galleries, located in the trendy East Hills district at 833 Lake Dr SE, is known for representing over 70 talented local, national, and international artists. In addition to showcasing art, the gallery offers a range of services including in-house framing, art handling, installation, printing, and digital photo restoration.

“Our vision was to create an immersive experience that would be thought-provoking,” recalled Kate Meyer, owner of LaFontsee Gallery. “To have an award-wining local artist who exhibits internationally make this vision a reality has been an incredible experience for the gallery and our visitors.”

Recognized for its commitment to artistic integrity, LaFontsee Galleries was named one of the top 20 galleries in America and the best gallery in Michigan by American Art Awards in 2022.

Cano Villalobos’s installation, titled “Dog in Heat (for Jezebel),” creates an immersive experience for viewers. Located in a hidden area of the gallery, the installation features a collection of found objects that reference the ancient tale of Jezebel. The dimly lit space is filled with rich textures and a striking array of red objects and fabrics, symbolizing themes of passion, anger, and desire. Visitors are encouraged to interact with the installation, take photographs, and uncover its mysteries.

Mandy Cano Villalobos has exhibited her work throughout the United States, Latin America, and Europe, receiving critical acclaim from publications such as The New York Times, The Washington Post, and ARTnews. She is represented by LaFontsee Gallery, Proyecto T in Mexico City, and drj art projects in Berlin.

For more information about the exhibition and upcoming events, visit LaFontsee Galleries’ website.