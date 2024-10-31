GR Weekend Guide: Unforgettable Experiences Await!

Whether you’re looking for a festive outing to celebrate the season, a chance to explore nature without breaking the bank, an exciting new cocktail experience, or a thrilling adventure in the dark, Grand Rapids has something for everyone this weekend. Check out these four must-do activities that promise fun and engagement for all ages!

Post Family Farm Fall Festivities

When: Saturday, November 2, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Where: Post Family Farm, 5081 Bauer Rd, Hudsonville

Celebrate the harvest season at Post Family Farm, where autumn fun abounds! Enjoy U-pick pumpkins, hayrides, bonfires, and a challenging corn maze, all set against a charming farm backdrop. Don’t miss the homemade pumpkin donuts that have become a seasonal favorite. This is the last weekend to enjoy these activities before the farm closes for the season! Note: Closed Sundays & Mondays.

Free Admission at Blandford Nature Center

When: All month long (November 1-30), open daily from dawn to dusk

Where: Blandford Nature Center, 1715 Hillburn Ave NW, Grand Rapids

Experience the beauty of nature without spending a dime! Blandford Nature Center is offering free admission throughout November, thanks to a generous donation from Amway. Explore 264 acres of trails, gardens, and wildlife. Special programs include Nature Storytimes and artisan markets, making it a perfect outing for families and nature enthusiasts alike.

Eastern Kille Distillery Cocktail Launch Party



When: Saturday, November 2, from 5-8 p.m.

Where: Eastern Kille Distillery, 7755 Childsdale Ave NE, Rockford.

Raise a glass at the launch party for Eastern Kille’s Steenstra’s Old Fashioned, a ready-to-drink cocktail inspired by the beloved Windmill Cookie. After last year’s sell-out success, the distillery is doubling production and inviting you to enjoy the re-launch with drinks and tastings. It’s a cozy evening for cocktail lovers, and a perfect way to toast the fall season.

The Haunt’s Black Out Event



When: Friday & Saturday, Nov. 1 & 2, 6:30 – 10:30 p.m.

Where: The Haunt, 1254 28th St SW, Wyoming

Prepare for an adrenaline rush at The Haunt’s Black Out Event! This limited-capacity experience plunges you into complete darkness, where you’ll navigate the terrifying haunt with only a glowstick. With spaced-out groups for maximum fright, it’s the ultimate challenge for thrill-seekers. Get your tickets now at www.the-haunt.com and face your fears in the dark!