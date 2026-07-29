Chicago & Styx bring Windy City to West Michigan

For generations of West Michigan music fans, the songs of Chicago and Styx have been woven into the soundtrack of summer gatherings, road trips and classic rock radio. Now, two of the Midwest’s most enduring bands are bringing their catalogs of hits to Grand Rapids for their first-ever co-headlining tour.

Chicago and Styx — both formed in Chicago decades ago — will perform at Acrisure Amphitheater on Thursday, July 30, 2026, as part of “The Windy Cities Tour — All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour.” The concert brings together two groups whose music has become woven into the fabric of American rock history, with deep roots in the city famously known as the Windy City.

For Grand Rapids, the connection feels especially familiar. Chicago has long been a cultural and musical neighbor to West Michigan, and these are bands many Michiganders have grown up hearing — their songs passed down through generations.

Formed in 1967 as Chicago Transit Authority, Chicago went on to become one of the most successful bands in music history, blending rock with a signature horn-driven sound that helped define an era. The band has sold more than 100 million albums worldwide, earned 49 gold and platinum awards, and was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2016. In 2020, Chicago received the Recording Academy’s Lifetime Achievement Award.

The band has maintained an extraordinary touring legacy, never missing a year on the road since its founding. In 2026, Chicago celebrates its 59th consecutive year of touring, continuing a run that makes it one of the longest-performing acts in popular music.

Chicago’s catalog includes some of rock’s most recognizable songs, including “Saturday in the Park,” “25 or 6 to 4,” “If You Leave Me Now” and “You’re the Inspiration.” The band’s enduring popularity was further recognized when “Saturday in the Park” was certified double platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America.

Styx, another Chicago-born band, formed in 1972 and became known for its blend of progressive rock, arena rock energy and theatrical songwriting. With hits including “Come Sail Away,” “Renegade,” “The Grand Illusion,” “Blue Collar Man (Long Nights)” and “Too Much Time on My Hands,” Styx helped shape the sound of classic rock’s golden era.

The band continues to create new music while celebrating its extensive history. Styx released its 18th studio album, Circling From Above, in 2025, showcasing the group’s continued evolution while staying connected to the sound that has earned generations of fans.

The 2026 tour marks the first time Chicago and Styx have joined forces as co-headliners, offering audiences an evening built around decades of familiar songs and Midwest rock history. At the Grand Rapids stop, Chicago will close the show.

Acrisure Amphitheater will host Chicago & Styx: The Windy Cities Tour — All The Hits…Your Kind of Tour on Thursday, July 30, 2026. The tour begins July 13 in West Palm Beach, Florida, and concludes Sept. 6 in Los Angeles.

Tickets remained available Wednesday, with prices ranging from $79 to $282.