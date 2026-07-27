AgeWell Services removes waitlists, expanding lifeline for older adults in West Michigan

Access to food and medical care recently became faster and more reliable for thousands of older adults across West Michigan. AgeWell Services of West Michigan has announced that it has eliminated waitlists for both its Meals on Wheels program and its Senior Medical Transportation service—removing a barrier that, in recent years, left many residents waiting weeks or even months for essential support.

The change means eligible older adults in Oceana, Muskegon, and Ottawa counties can now receive home-delivered meals or schedule non-emergency medical transportation without delay. For a population that often faces mobility challenges, fixed incomes, and increased health needs, the impact is immediate and deeply practical.

“Removing these waitlists is a significant milestone for our organization and our community,” said Kris VanderStelt, Executive Director of AgeWell Services of West Michigan. “We know that timely access to nutritious meals and reliable non-emergency medical transportation directly impacts health, independence and quality of life for older adults. This progress allows us to meet needs when they arise, not weeks or months later.”

The Meals on Wheels program provides daily nutritious meals to adults 60 and older who are homebound across the tri-county region. For many recipients, it is more than a meal delivery service—it is a daily check-in, a point of connection, and a safeguard against food insecurity and isolation.

The Senior Medical Transportation program serves low-income Muskegon County residents age 60 and older, offering safe, door-to-door rides to non-emergency medical appointments. The service helps ensure that lack of transportation does not become a barrier to preventative care, follow-ups, or ongoing treatment.

Both programs operate on a donation-based model for eligible participants, though AgeWell Services emphasizes that no one is turned away due to an inability to contribute. That commitment reflects the organization’s broader mission of maintaining dignity and access for all older adults, regardless of financial circumstance.

The elimination of waitlists was not the result of a single change, but rather a combination of expanded capacity, strategic operational improvements, and sustained community support. Increased volunteer engagement has played a critical role, alongside program enhancements and strengthened partnerships with local organizations.

“Community support has made this possible,” said Jennifer Drury, Community Engagement Director. “From volunteers and donors to local partners, this is a shared achievement that strengthens our ability to care for our older adult neighbors.”

The development comes at a time when food insecurity and transportation challenges remain pressing concerns for aging populations across Michigan. Rising costs and increased demand for services have placed additional strain on community-based organizations, making capacity expansion both challenging and essential.

By eliminating waitlists, AgeWell Services has effectively shifted from a reactive model—where services are delayed due to demand—to a more responsive system designed to meet needs as they arise. The organization serves thousands of meals each month and provides hundreds of rides, reflecting both the scale of need and the reach of its programs.

For older adults or caregivers seeking assistance, enrollment in either program is now available without delay. Interested individuals can contact AgeWell Services at (231) 755-0434, selecting option 1 for Meals on Wheels or option 2 for Senior Medical Transportation.

More information about services, volunteer opportunities, or donations is available at AgeWell Services of West Michigan. agewellservices.org.