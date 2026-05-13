Spring cleaning for your wellbeing

There are many ways to spring clean. A well‑timed cleanse helps prevent the accumulation of harmful substances or toxic influences. Instinctively, you may know when to clear the clutter. Sometimes the very things that are weighing us down or holding us back from being our best aren’t chemicals at all, they could be people, environments, habits, or patterns of behavior that quietly drain our energy. Recognizing this gives you the opportunity to pause, reflect, and intentionally hold on to what is truly working well and release what is not working so you can make space for what lifts you up!

A classic fresh start is at the beginning of a new year. Specific goals are made around becoming a healthier version of ourselves. But left unchecked, people tend to fizzle around the end of February. An effective detoxification, whether it’s for your physical health or mental health, has a beginning a middle and an end to it, even a repeat cycle. A detox is about intentionally clearing out what no longer serves you positively so you can create space for clarity, balance, and renewed energy.

Detoxification is a familiar concept in the world of healthy living. At its core, detoxing is a natural process—your mind and body are always working to clear out what no longer serves you well. But when life becomes overwhelming or your system gets overloaded, you may need a little extra support. Whether you’re cleansing your liver for a metabolic reset, improving daily habits for better overall health, or rekindling healthy relationships to enhance quality of life and longevity, an occasional “clean sweep” can be essential. Releasing what weighs you down helps restore balance and supports excellent health for your mind, body, and spirit.

In many cases, simple lifestyle modifications such as improving nutrition, increasing physical activity, ensuring adequate sleep, and choosing healthy social connections to name a few can help sustain your realignment with excellent health.

Assessing Your Internal Load

Think about the main pillars of health. Nutrition, exercise, sleep, stress management, mental and spiritual health, environment and toxicity When we feel good, we rarely pause to consider why. It’s only when we start to feel misaligned in any of these areas that we’re prompted to slow down and reflect. The first step is identifying the root cause of the imbalance. In the physical sense, perhaps you’ve noticed yourself waking up “feeling off” more often than usual. It may not occur to you to connect that feeling to yesterday’s choices or to the fact that you haven’t exercised in a while or gone to bed at a decent hour in months. Sometimes low energy sneaks up on us. We don’t even realize we are self-medicating with over-the-counter pain relievers for body aches, relying more and more on caffeine to combat tiredness through the day, or reaching for convenient ultra-processed foods that make you feel good in the moment (sugar high) only to let you down hard later. These subtle shifts are often early indicators that your system is asking for attention, but habits both good and bad become engrained.

Our minds can also become overburdened by stress. Managing stress before it becomes overwhelming is key. This is why it’s important to periodically explore what is working or not working for you. Habits such as persistent overthinking could make you feel emotionally overloaded. You’ve probably heard the saying, “What you focus on expands” so slowing down to observe and become aware of your thoughts and focusing on what you can control is a powerful place to begin.

Nutrition, movement, and environment clearly matter—but so does the company you keep. Being attracted to the wrong person or group of people is energy draining. Feeling exhausted after certain interactions, avoiding social commitments, or feeling obligated rather than inspired can signal misalignment. When your social world feels heavy, boundaries or recalibration may be needed. An imbalance in this area often influences our capacity to make healthy self-care decisions such as the foods we reach for or prioritizing quality sleep.

When the cause becomes clear, you can create a plan to restore equilibrium and elevate your wellbeing. This renewal process often reveals meaningful insights and opens the door to healthier, more intentional habits.

Identify personal beliefs and thought patterns that no longer serve you

Reflect on interactions that drain your confidence or peace

Practice quiet reflection, journaling, or talking things out to process what you’ve been carrying and why

Set boundaries around what you take in—news, social media, conversations

Rescript a fresh response to replace your typical reaction – this can be transformative!

The more aware you become of your internal cues, the easier it is to choose responses that support your confidence and wellbeing rather than depleting it. A healthy lifestyle must include ways for both body and mind to release overload because it’s all connected ~ body, mind, and spirit.

Pillars of Health and Wellbeing

The pillars work in harmony therefore an imbalance in one area may influence other areas such as the food we reach for when we are stressed or how well we sleep when a relationship becomes challenging. As you review each category, reflect on an area in your life that may need refreshing. Each area is essential for creating order and flow in our daily lives. They include:

Nutrition: enjoy a whole food, plant-forward diet that includes lean protein, fruits, vegetables, heart-healthy fats, and plenty of fresh water filtered water

Physical Activity: design a well-rounded weekly routine of physical activity; aerobic, strength, mind-body practices

Sleep & Rest: make a routine to ensure restorative sleep. Both quality and quantity are critical for physical recovery, cognitive function, and emotional regulation

Mental and Emotional Health: know yourself and develop strategies for relief management with coping skills that build confidence and resilience, manage your time to support energy

Social Connections: nurture relationships with friends and family members who are supportive and positive

Spiritual Health: include practices that provide purpose, meaning, connection beyond yourself

Intellectual Health: stay curious and engaged in lifelong learning for cognitive stimulation, problem-solving skills, and personal growth

Environmental Health: surround yourself with safe, clean, and life-giving surroundings that are clutter-free, including green space and daylight.

Financial Health: Manage resources to build reserves, reduce stress, support life stability, and to give and receive freely.

The Power of Renewal

Detoxification becomes necessary when what you’re carrying—physically, mentally, or socially—begins to weigh more than it uplifts. Your body and mind are always communicating, offering subtle signals long before imbalance becomes overwhelming. When you listen closely, you gain the opportunity to reset, realign, and choose daily habits that give you pleasure as well as support your long‑term well‑being.

Ultimately, letting go of what no longer serves you—whether it’s a habit, a thought pattern, or a relationship—creates space for renewal. When you commit to this ongoing process, you cultivate a life that feels lighter, more intentional, and deeply aligns with your mind, body, and spirit. This is the true power of detoxification: not just cleansing, but clearing the way for a healthier, more vibrant you!

Angie Chandler, NBC-HWC, NASM-CPT is a Lifestyle Care Partner at

Trueline Health, 2040 Raybrook St. SE, Suite 200, Grand Rapids.

truelinehealth.com