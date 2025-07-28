Build strength, fuel metabolism

Menopause is a major transition in a woman’s life, marked by a drop in estrogen that brings noticeable changes in the body. In addition to the loss of a menstrual period, many women experience shifts in body composition, metabolism, and overall strength. If you’ve found that your usual workouts aren’t giving you the same results or that fat seems to accumulate in new places, you’re not imagining it—your body is changing on a cellular level. The good news? Strength training can help counteract these effects, keeping you strong, resilient, and functional for years to come.

The science behind the changes

As estrogen fluctuates in perimenopause and then declines in menopause, the body’s ability to build muscle diminishes. Muscle-building cells become less effective, and power and strength naturally decrease. In addition, metabolism slows, and subcutaneous fat increases. This is why many women notice weight gain, even if their diet and activity levels remain the same.

But here’s the key takeaway: this isn’t an inevitable decline. Strength training—specifically, lifting heavy weights—creates an adaptive stress on the body that can slow down or even reverse these changes. Research highlights that resistance training directly influences muscle synthesis and helps preserve both strength and metabolism.

Why strength training matters more than ever

If you’re thinking about grabbing a pair of two-pound dumbbells and doing some bicep curls, think again. To truly combat the effects of menopause, you need to challenge all the muscles of your body with weights that bring you to fatigue. This doesn’t mean lifting until complete failure every time, but it does mean using a load heavy enough to challenge your muscles and make your workouts effective.

Why is this important? Strength and power are crucial for more than just aesthetics. They directly impact:

Proprioception and Coordination: Strength training improves balance and stability, reducing the risk of falls as we age.

Functionality: Want to get up off the floor easily, carry groceries without strain, or play with your grandkids without discomfort? Strength training ensures you maintain the power to do everyday activities.

Bone Health: Lifting weights stimulates bone density, lowering the risk of osteoporosis and fractures. During menopause, women can lose up to 20% of their bone mass, making strength training even more essential for maintaining skeletal integrity.

Metabolism: More muscle means a higher resting metabolic rate, which helps manage weight and energy levels.

Breaking the ‘eat less, move more’ myth

Many women in menopause unknowingly sabotage their health by eating too little and not moving enough. Snacking throughout the day instead of eating full meals can lead to inadequate nutrition. Instead, focus on fueling your body properly and engaging in intentional movement, including strength training ideally at least two to three times per week.

The bottom line

Menopause doesn’t have to mean loss of strength, mobility, and confidence. By incorporating heavy strength training and adequate protein, you can take control of your health, maintain independence, and continue doing the things you love for years to come. This will not happen overnight! Start now and stay consistent and you will see the results. If you’re unsure where to start, reach out for help—because the best investment you can make is in your own strength.

How to Get Started

If you’ve never lifted heavy before, it can feel intimidating. But don’t let that stop you!

Here’s how to make strength training work for you:

• Seek Guidance: Whether it’s a trainer, a well-structured online program, or a physical therapist, learning proper form and technique is crucial to avoiding injury and maximizing results.

• Start Small, Progress Steadily: You don’t have to bench press your body weight on day one. Begin with movements like squats, deadlifts, and presses using weights that challenge you but allow for good form.

• Prioritize Recovery: Strength training causes microscopic tears in muscle fibers, which then rebuild stronger. Ensure you’re getting enough rest, sleep, and protein to support this process.