Get to the Pointe!

When I pulled into Muskegon Brewing Company on a gray, rain-heavy afternoon, I was expecting burgers and beer—maybe a fried perch sandwich if I was lucky. After all, “brewing company” conjures a certain image: a casual menu, plastic-covered tables, and some decent IPAs on tap. Maybe a nice porter.

What I got instead? A four-star, four-course meal with cocktails, wine and mussels that could rival the best I’ve had anywhere—including Brussels.

I’d come to Adelaide Pointe for goat yoga (more about that here) but decided to grab a bite downstairs beforehand. The plan was to fuel up on something simple and satisfying. But from the moment I sipped my first drink—a pink, floral Lavender Gin Drop—I knew this wasn’t going to be a burger-and-fries kind of stop.

Naturally, I had to try the beer (I do live in West Michigan, after all), and it didn’t disappoint. But the real surprise came with the food. My starter was the Sailors’ Mussels: tender, briny, and swimming in an achiote broth with garlic, white wine, tomato confit, fresh herbs, and casino butter. I hit the jackpot. And that was just round one.

For my main, I ordered the Braised Michigan Craft Beef Short Rib—fall-apart tender, resting atop a bed of mashed potatoes with a red wine demi-glace and a side of the chef’s vegetable of the day, which happen to be my favorite— green beans. I always say you can tell a lot about a restaurant by the quality of the side dishes. The creamy mashed potatoes and the full-of-flavor side veggie passed the test with flying colors. The meal seemed more like something you’d find in a big city bistro or a high-end hotel, not a place with “brewing company” in the name.

I capped the meal with a flourless chocolate cake, drizzled with caramel and topped with a generous swirl of whipped cream. I paired it with a glass of red wine from a surprisingly thoughtful list—again, not what you’d expect from a place that leads with beer.

The space itself is bright and modern with great views of Muskegon Lake—even on a stormy day. It feels like a hidden gem, the kind of place you might stumble upon while on vacation and then tell all your friends about when you get home.

Yes, the main road leading in could use some love, and sure, you might pass a crumbling factory along the way—but, yes, you are going the right way. Just drive until you see the ultra modern three–story structure. It’s upstairs— literally elevated cuisine.

As for the rest of the menu, the shrimp po’ boy caught my eye, along with spicy shrimp and grits, Creole chicken and rice, and something called the Porthole Sandwich. Not surprisingly, the manager hails from the South, and you can taste it— the ambiance, comforting. The flavor, bold. And the service, friendly and full of heart.

Adelaide Point courtesy photo.

There’s no need for a reservation—unless you’re rolling in with a party of 25 or more. Muskegon Brewing Company is open Tuesday through Friday from 4 to 10 p.m., Saturday noon to 10 p.m., and Sunday noon to 8 p.m. (Closed Mondays.)

Whether you’re coming for the view, the beer, or just fueling up before going out on the Big Lake, don’t make the mistake of underestimating this place. Muskegon Brewing Company isn’t just good—it’s destination dining. Sure, burgers and handhelds are there if you want ‘em, but with such quality fare on offer, it’s definitely worth it to splurge.