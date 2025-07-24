Art in Nature at Roselle Park

Imagine a field full of painters—easels anchored in the grass, palettes poised, and canvases filling the horizon. That’s the vision behind “Art in Nature,” the Ada Arts Council’s premiere fall art show. And while Roselle Park is more often the backdrop for power walkers, bikers and four-legged companions, it’s set to transform into a plein air paradise this September.

Plein air—a French term meaning “outdoors”—refers to the practice of painting landscapes in open air, capturing light, movement and scenery in real time. It’s a fitting approach for the park’s sprawling natural beauty.

The one-day event will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 11, at Roselle Park in Ada.

“We see this as a true celebration of creativity, by showcasing local talent and inviting the community to interact with artists and see the beauty of the outdoors that Roselle Park offers,” said Karen Johnson.

Throughout the day, plein air artists will paint live on-site, capturing scenes from Roselle Park’s three-mile stretch of fields, woods and wetlands. Their finished works will be available for sale starting at 4 p.m., with proceeds benefiting both the artists and future events hosted by the Ada Arts Council.

Looking Ahead

“Art in Nature” is a precursor to the anticipated return of the Arts in Ada festival in summer 2026. The council also plans to host an additional plein air event that year, spotlighting West Michigan talent in a juried show throughout Ada Village. The two-day summer event will include a public art sale and an awards program.

Event Highlights

Live art demonstrations

Dance performances and music

Seasonal food and refreshments

Prizes for top artists: 1st Place: $500 + featured on Ada Arts Council website 2nd Place: $300 3rd Place: $200



Schedule

Plein air painting on-site: 9 a.m.–3 p.m. (works available starting at 4 p.m.)

Public event hours: 4–8 p.m.

Art sale and artist exhibits: 4–8 p.m.

This free event encourages community participation and supports the council’s mission to cultivate creativity and cultural engagement in Ada. Donations will be accepted to help fund future programming.

For full event details, visit adaarts.org.

Follow the Ada Arts Council on Facebook to join the conversation.